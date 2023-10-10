Tamworth athletes produced golden runs and throws at the NSW All Schools Championships held in Sydney on the weekend.
Calrossy's Cooper Wilson and Zac Bailey, Carinya's Olivia Earl and Tamworth High School's Evan Morrison all won gold in one, or multiple events.
Wilson led the way, doing the sprint double in the 15 years boys.
Bailey meanwhile won the 12 years boys 400m, Morrison the 14 years boys 800m and Earl the 12-14 years girls para javelin (13.04m).
She also finished on the podium in the shot put and discus, throwing a personal best 8.95m to pick up silver in the shot put on the opening morning of the competition, and then backing up in the afternoon, to claim silver in the discus.
Now preparing to represent NSW at the Australian All Schools Championships in Perth in December, the results are reward for all of her hard work and extra training to regain the strength in her throwing hand after fracturing it at the end of May.
They are also the continuation of what has been another very successful, and record-breaking, school season of athletics for the teenager.
Starting with her Carinya school carnival, her results included winning the able-bodied javelin, discus and shot put for the under 13 girls.
Progressing onto the Hunter zone championships Earl won the 12-19 para girls long jump, shot put and discus, in the process breaking the zone record for the shot put and discus.
She also placed second in the 100m and fifth in the able-bodied javelin.
Qualifying from there for the NSW Christian Schools Sports Association (NSWCSSA) championships, she picked up gold in the open para discus; breaking the record by 5.69m, and silver in the open para shot put and open para long jump.
Earl again wrote her name in the record books at the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) championships, setting new benchmarks en route to gold in the 15 and under para shot put and discus. She also recorded a new personal best to win bronze in the long jump, and was named in the CIS merit athletics squad.
That then led onto the weekend.
PLC Armidale's Stephanie Blake was also among the medals in Sydney, finishing second in the 14 years girls 400m, while Holy Trinity Inverell's Dustin Uebergang just missed the podium in the 14 years boys event crossing the line in fourth.
There were also a number of other top 10 performances from the north west contingent.
