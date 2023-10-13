The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

The evening will feature dancing and a special solo performance

By Emma Downey
October 14 2023 - 8:00am
The Northcott Community Spring Ball makes a spectacular return this year, with 16 debutantes and their partners practising their best dance steps weekly in anticipation of the event on Saturday, October 28, while expanding their social circle and making new friends.

