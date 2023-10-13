The Northcott Community Spring Ball makes a spectacular return this year, with 16 debutantes and their partners practising their best dance steps weekly in anticipation of the event on Saturday, October 28, while expanding their social circle and making new friends.
Previously, Spring Ball project leader Michael Ticehurst said Northcott last held Absolutely Everybody Spring Ball events in 2011, 2012 and 2013 for people with disability.
"After several years of lockdowns and isolation under the COVID-19 pandemic, we're ready to do it all again, and this year's event will be a much-loved, huge celebration of life and fun for people with disability and their family and friends," Mr Ticehurst said.
"The debutante-themed event this year is called the 'This is Me' Community Spring Ball as we want to make it all about the person with a disability," he said.
Mr Ticehurst said the couples primarily came from Tamworth, including a newly married husband and wife Belinda and Jason Krastas, but there would also be two couples coming from Gunnedah.
Debutantes and their partners, who range in age from 19 to early 60s, began dance rehearsals in late August at the Oxley Bowling Club on Wednesday and Friday mornings. During these sessions the couples have been learning how to waltz with the assistance of the Locomotive Line Dancers.
One of the local debutantes enjoying the experience is Tash Corbett, with her partner Ben Fenner.
Ms Corbett decided to become a debutante as she saw it as a great way to interact with people and make new friends.
"I'm turning 30 later this year, and with no plans this seemed a good excuse to treat myself, and I'm really enjoying the interaction with people," she said.
Ms Corbett has also enjoyed planning her dress, although finding the right one has taken some time, and a lot of fittings.
"The one I finally found which is all white, long and flowing, with crossed straps at the back. I need to have some alterations done, and I'm having some sequins added as well," she said.
Ms Corbett will also be wearing the tiara her mother, Marianne, wore when she married her father, Andrew.
"I'm really excited about the ball, as I've not done anything like this before," she said.
"I love the exercise and socialising with people and having a good time."
Ms Corbett's carer Vicki Botfield said the ball was an important event for the debutantes and their partners.
"Some disabled people feel very isolated, and Tash can feel like that, but she's made so many new friends by taking part in this event," Ms Botfield said.
Mr Ticehurst said the debutantes and their partners would be presented to the community, "because the evening is not about guest speakers, it's all about the debutantes and their partners".
"Once they have been presented to the community, the couples will then perform two waltzes, which will be followed by a line-dance flash mob for all the guests to join in," he said.
Mr Ticehurst said a highlight of the evening would be a musical performance by debutante, Bella-Rose Follington, singing 'This is Me' from the movie The Greatest Showman.
Ms Follington, 22, has loved to sing "since she first started to talk", and dance said her mother, Tash. Her favourite song is 'Birds set free' by Sia.
The former Peel High School student regularly took part in school talents shows and performed for her graduation year.
Mr Ticehurst said while the ball was all about having a fun evening, it was hoped it would also assist debutantes and partners with disabilities to develop new independent living and social skills through dance and music, and to create a renewed sense of self-worth with an individual and group celebration and fun.
"We want to show the community people with disabilities are very capable of doing things," Mr Ticehurst said.
"The participants all get to dress up, choose how they want to style themselves ... it's all part of the 'This is me' theme."
If anyone is available to assist with hair and make up services for the event, please contact Michael Ticehurst by email: michael.ticehurst@northcott.com.au for details.
The 'This is Me' Community Spring Ball is a Tamworth Northcott staff fundraising project for Northcott customer resources, equipment and facilities.
The ball is a public event, being held at the Tamworth Memorial Town Hall, from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, and Mr Ticehurst said it was hoped the event would draw a crowd of 300.
Tickets cost $90 per person, and include a two-course dinner menu, with byo drinks and nibbles. Contact Janice Bartlett on (02) 6762 4902 or email tamworth@northcott.com.au for tickets, or drop into the Northcott office, 147 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Tamworth.
