The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Climber injured in the Warrumbungles after 50-metre fall

AH
By Allison Hore
October 9 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strong winds have forced rescuers to spend the night with an injured climber in the Warrumbungles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.