The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Quirindi and Murrurundi open Raine and Horne Rural offices

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A major player in the real estate game is staking its claim in the rural property market with the opening of two new offices in north western NSW

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.