A major player in the real estate game is staking its claim in the rural property market with the opening of two new offices in north western NSW
While Raine and Horne have had a presence in Tamworth for some time, the new offices in Quirindi and Murrurundi mark a major expansion of the brand's rural division.
Leading the company's charge into rural property is local professional Jake Williams, a man with a variety of experience in both agriculture and real estate who has called the Liverpool Plains home for decades.
"I've worked in the district since 1983. I was a farmer here for 20 years and I've been in and out of real estate in various forms since then," Mr Williams said.
The farmer-turned-property-agent has been tapped by Raine and Horne to be one of the company's new "rural representatives" as it expands its reach with two "specialist" offices in Quirindi and Murrurundi.
Mr Williams said he's hoping his established reputation as a familiar face coupled with the resources available via the larger company will make a winning combination in the rural property market.
"My diverse background in farming and real estate has prepared me to cater to the unique needs of this region. The international links and marketing prowess Raine and Horne brings will undoubtedly elevate our service to our clients in Quirindi and Murrurundi," Mr Williams said.
The offices were formerly run by Mr Williams' friend and mentor, David Bettington of Bettington Rural.
Earlier this year, Mr Bettington decided to retire, selling the business to Mr Williams.
"We've actually switched roles, he was the principal and now he's going to do some sales part-time. He's still the licensee in charge," Mr Williams said.
READ ALSO:
After buying the business from his mentor, Mr Williams bought into the Raine and Horne franchise, granting name recognition and an opportunity to be at the forefront of the franchise's rural expansion.
He said the timing of the franchise partnership was incredibly lucky as he was looking for ways to take the long-established real estate company into the rural sector.
"I want to become more rural focused, I've been very residential-focused and now I've got the opportunity with Raine and Horne developing a rural division within their business, so now I'm one of half a dozen officers that are going to be their rural representatives," Mr Williams said.
He said the franchise's use of digital platforms and AI to promote sales aligns perfectly with his vision for the new venture.
"We've seen a trickle of sales through Facebook, and our focus will be on offering tailored marketing strategies that harness the power of digital platforms and AI," Mr Williams said.
"With the rise of online options, we aim to tap into new avenues to connect buyers and sellers in this vibrant rural community."
