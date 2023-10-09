The rural women of Tamworth and surrounds will come together on Thursday to make their mark ahead of 2023 Rural Women's Day.
'Conversations to THRIVE' - a sold-out Rural Women's Day event, hosted by GRO Events Group - will involve a panel of female leaders "acknowledging and celebrating Rural Women's Day".
"Our rural women want to be part of this important conversation and connect with like-minded people," Director of GRO Events Group Dimity Smith said.
"That was evident by tickets selling out within 48 hours!"
"On Thursday night, leading our conversation will be a panel of local women who are making a huge impact in rural Australia and in our own rural community; Isobel Knight from ProAgtive, Steph Wanless from Found Regional, Tiarni Williams from Hello Blossom Bouquets and Holly Goodman from Peter Bill Atelier - all powerful women who display great leadership in their own lives and industries.
"Together, we will discuss the pressures of leadership rurally, how rural women can lead in their own zone to have impact and the power of balance."
GRO Events Group's flagship 'THRIVE' events aim to help boost connection and capacity by connecting rural, regional and remote women with keynote speakers, opportunities to network and collaborate.
For the first time, GRO are partnering with Peter Bill for 'THRIVE', ahead of Rural Women's Day, which will be celebrated nationally on Sunday, October 15.
Ms Smith, a leader of and champion for rural women who has produced more than 70 rural events, has herself just been recognised for her efforts - nominated for Outstanding Business Leader, Excellence in Customer Service - Small and Employer of Choice at the Tamworth Business Quality Awards.
"It is such an honour, each year, to lead and facilitate these important conversations in our community," she said.
"We are so incredibly grateful for our supportive community who continue to make THRIVE events possible.
"Thank you, to our event sponsors and partners; Peter Bill Atelier, Rabobank Australia, Saddlers Creek Wines, Sweet Petites, Hello Blossom Bouquets, Found Regional, The Staple Shed, Red Group, French Style and Pinot & Picasso."
Media is invited to attend the THIRVE event, with all speakers and host Dimity Speak available for interviews. For media opportunities please contact kayla@groevents.com.au or 0414 236 202.
