3 beds | 1 bath | 4 car
This well-located home is on the market for the first time in 50 years and represents exceptional potential.
Located in Central West Tamworth under 300 metres walk to the Tamworth Shopping world entrance, West Tamworth Primary and just 500m to St Josephs Primary, not to mention a quick commute or walk to the CBD, this home is ideal for those not wanting to drive to local conveniences.
The current floorplan utilises three large bedrooms and an open plan kitchen, dining, lounge area.
With high ceilings, picture rails, decorative hallway fretwork, and spacious hallway, the character of this home can be easily replicated for extensions or additions to the home.
Set on a large 877sqm block, the adaptable floorplan offers the successful purchaser the opportunity to increase the home to a modern four bedroom two bathroom design.
Outstanding panoramic views across to East Tamworth only increase your options.
