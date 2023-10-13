4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
The sale of Dungarvan presents one of the most unique opportunities offered to the market in recent times.
Rarely will you find a block with such scale and production so close to the Tamworth city limits.
The owners of Dungarvan have meticulously developed the property over 16 years presenting the outstanding article it is today.
The location is a key feature of the property and undoubtedly one of the things purchasers will admire most.
Being only 10km from Tamworth CBD, 6km from Tamworth airport and 14km from the AELEC, its location provides a convenience that is hard to find.
A school bus at the gate provides access to all Tamworth's primary and secondary schools.
From the home, remarkable views of the Tamworth City skyline can be enjoyed, while in the evenings the city lights provide a picturesque outlook.
The home itself is well thought out and maintained, providing the incoming purchasers with 4 large bedrooms including a spacious en suite and walk in robe to the main bedroom, both formal and informal living areas highlighted by the modern kitchen with stone bench tops and quality appliances leading to the outdoor entertainment area.
Key farm infrastructure is in terrific order with a multitude of sheds and storage options including large machinery shed and separate hay sheds, steel cattle yards with loading ramp and crush, four dedicated equine day yards with shelters and a terrific central laneway system that makes working cattle a breeze.
While infrastructure is outstanding, it is only matched by the quality of soils and pasture improvement program.
Current pastures and crops include tropical grasses, Phalaris and fertilised native grasses, allowing for feed all year round.
Water is outstanding and is underpinned by a main bore with solar pump pumping to a header tank and reticulating throughout, as well as an additional three bores.
The property is zoned under the current Tamworth LEP for subdivision into 40 hectares lots, and the dual road frontage to both Heiligmans Lane and Warral Bithramere Road would allow for an easy transition into smaller lots (STCA).
An outstanding offering, for further details please call the marketing agents.
