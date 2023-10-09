The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woodrow William Dowe appeals drink driving sentence in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 10 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodrow William Dowe fronted Tamworth District Court to appeal his drink driving sentence. Picture file
Woodrow William Dowe fronted Tamworth District Court to appeal his drink driving sentence. Picture file

A COURT has heard a man who was charged with drink driving when police found him asleep in his car, with the key in the ignition, technically wasn't driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.