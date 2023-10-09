Armidale residents, on the traditional country of the Anaiwan people, have turned out in their hundreds to celebrate the 'Yes' campaign in the lead up to this weekend's referendum.
Northern Tablelands for Yes23 and ANTaR Armidale partnered to hold a street march, which snaked most of the way around the CBD starting and ending at the main stage in Beardy Street Mall.
'Yes' campaigners and supporters gathered near the concert stage in the Mall on Friday, October 6 with banners and signs from their organisations, workplaces or clubs. The entertainment went into the night.
The line-up of speeches and performances included Kamilaroi musician Buddy Knox, Auntie Kerry Bulloojeeno, Archibald Moran and the Jinda Dancers from Minimbah Primary School, Leila Doyle, 4 book trilogy, The Altones and Lino Postcard Printing.
Local food vendors were on hand to provide culinary delights to the colourful crowd, who were given free 'Yes' tee shirts and signs as the smoking ceremony got underway.
Anaiwan woman Fiona Lovelock provided a Welcome to Country and gave permission for the event to proceed.
"We have advocated for recognition for our ongoing connection to our traditional lands for the greater say, in decision making processes that affect us, by seeking permission and engaging in open and respectful dialogue, work together to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes and promote cultural understanding and respect," she said.
Diana Eades, of ANTaR Armidale, said everyone was welcome to the event, no matter how they intended to vote in the October 14 referendum.
"There's a table here with information for people if anyone wants to talk and raise questions and so on, but that is not necessarily the main action of the evening," she said.
"It's basically a demonstration and celebration for people who want to come together and feel positive about the way that we can move forward.
"The march is to demonstrate the support in this town that there is for 'Yes'."
She said it was a celebration of the importance of Aboriginal and Islanders being recognised in the constitution and was a way to bring those supporters together along with a bit of music.
"We encouraged people to bring banners to show where they work or what their clubs are and I'm glad we did, look around it's incredible, so colourful," she said.
"It's just incredible to see such an amazing turnout here, such a positive energy, so many people working together so happily. It's exactly what we feel the future will be if we vote 'Yes'.
"I've always thought Armidale was a fantastic place to live, but events like this just warm my heart."
