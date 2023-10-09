The Northern Daily Leader
How a new fridge is helping to ease the cost of living

By Newsroom
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Liberty Foodcare in Barraba has used a $12,500 state government grant to purchase new refrigerators, giving locals more of a choice when it comes to their food shopping.

