How a new fridge is helping to ease the cost of living

Liberty Foodcare in Barraba has used a $12,500 state government grant to purchase new refrigerators, giving locals more of a choice when it comes to their food shopping.
About a third of Barraba residents have registered with Liberty Foodcare as the cost of living crisis continues to bite hard.
The grant from the Community Building Partnership fund has allowed Liberty to purchase fridges for the supermarket, situated in part of the Old Vic Hotel in Queen Street. The fridges were installed in May, this year.
"Liberty Foodcare have proven to be a lifeline for Barraba since it first opened last year," Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"The organisation provides low-cost groceries to Barraba locals who are looking to drive down the cost of their weekly shop at a time when the cost of living is so high.
"With their new fridges, Liberty Foodcare is able to offer a wider range of goods including fresh produce."
Liberty Pastor James Ardill said the Foodcare shop was helping to ease financial pressure on the local community by providing low-cost groceries.
"The way the dollar is going, and the way petrol prices are going, it's just going to continue to add pressure on people because you can't absorb those increased costs this quickly," Pastor Ardill said.
"One of the biggest benefits from our new fridges is that we've been able to provide perishable food items like dairy and meat.
"In some respects, those items have experienced the greatest increase in costs."
Funded and administered by Department of Communities and Justice, the Community Building Partnerships program has re-opened for 2023.
There is a total of $27.9 million in the kitty, with grants ranging from $5000 to $150,000 and a maximum of $300,000 available to allocate in each electorate.
Applications close on October 17, 2023.
For more information, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/housing-and-construction/community-building-partnership
