A WOMAN has had months shaved off her prison sentence after she told a court how she felt guilty and disgusted for wielding a capped syringe while dragging a driver from her car.
Caitlin Dawn Allan appeared from custody in Tamworth District Court when she successfully appealed the length of the jail sentence she was served after an armed carjacking in Werris Creek.
The 28-year-old told the court she walked around jail everyday feeling guilty, and with her head held low.
"It's disgusting for me to have done that," Allan said.
"I take full responsibility."
The now 28-year-old was a passenger during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 140km per hour.
When the car she was travelling in broke down near Quipolly, Allan jumped in front of an orange Hyundai, banged her hands on the bonnet, and demanded the driver get out of the car.
When the Hyundai swerved around her, Allan stopped the Landcruiser, grabbed at the elderly female driver's arm while holding a capped syringe, and fled with the car.
She was charged with aggravated assault with intent to take or drive a motor vehicle while armed with a weapon, after she was arrested by police in September, 2022, while trying to escape out a bathroom window.
At the time of the carjacking she was on a good behaviour order for previous offending, and on bail for other offences before the court.
During the local court sentencing, the court heard the driver of the Landcruiser had been left feeling unsafe in her own home as a result of the carjacking.
On the day of the local court proceedings, Allan was also sentenced to prison for dealing with the property proceeds of crime, after she had more than $16,000 deposited in her bank account from state government grants.
At the time, she was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of nine months for the two offences.
While appearing in the district court during her severity appeal, Allan said she used the money to feed her drug habit.
"I'm very remorseful for what I've done," she told the court.
"I don't want to, but I mainly can blame drugs."
Allan told the court she had been using methylamphetamine daily before she went into custody, while also receiving drug counselling, but has been sober for the entirety of her jail sentence.
"Jail is not a nice place, and I don't want to be in here," she told the court.
"I need to now get myself sober, and stay sober, and do everything I can to stay sober."
The court heard Allan experienced a difficult childhood, ran away from home at a young age, and had been subject to violence and traumatic events.
The 28-year-old said when she is released from custody she planned to seek full time rehabilitation, and live with, and look after, an elderly relative in Quirindi.
Judge Andrew Coleman said Allan's plans when she is released from custody were a bit "airy fairy".
He said offenders who get out with nothing concrete in place risk fall back into old behaviours.
"Much will depend upon whether she does what she tells me she's going to do," Judge Coleman said.
He told the court there was no doubt the armed carjacking was "terrifying", and has had a "terrible impact".
With regard to the fraudulent grant payments, Judge Coleman said Allan had effectively stolen money that was earmarked to help other people in the community.
"She not only took the money once, but went back for more on a later occasion," he said.
After taking into account Allan's difficult upbringing, her plans for release, and the facts of the offences, Judge allowed the appeal and set aside the 18 month prison sentence.
He re-sentenced Allan to 10 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of five months.
The fresh sentence was backdated to August 2023, when the matter was heard in the local court.
Allan will be eligible for parole in January 2024.
