Tamworth locals enjoy a look behind the scenes at research ag centre

By Emma Downey
October 7 2023 - 11:30am
Tamworth Agricultural Institute (TAI) celebrated 75 years of research and development on Friday, October 6, by throwing open the gates to the public to show off what it does.

