Tamworth Agricultural Institute (TAI) celebrated 75 years of research and development on Friday, October 6, by throwing open the gates to the public to show off what it does.
The day drew almost 400 people of all ages, which TAI director Dr Guy McMullen said was a "fantastic" result.
Dr McMullen said the focus of the open day was about promoting the work done at the institute to the local Tamworth community, rather than their usual clientele of farmers and advisers.
"It was about opening the door and letting them see what we do so they could understand what great work happens here, and the impact it has on our regional farmers and communities," he said.
"The day was also a great opportunity to showcase some of the technology, science and the different career pathways that are available in agriculture - that it's not just about being a farmer or an agronomist; that there are science and technical career pathways to also consider in agriculture.
"If you are interested in making a difference, agriculture is a great industry to be involved in."
Dr McMullen said the feedback from visitors had been "overwhelmingly positive".
"A lot of people said they did not understand what was happening at the institute and it was great to be able to come and have a look and see some of the great work happening here, to understand what we do," he said.
"There were people interested in pastures and crops, some in the technology and machinery we use."
While there were plenty of information and trade displays, there were also activities to keep younger visitors engaged, including a petting zoo with lots of cute baby animals and ponies, jumping castle and a kids corner featuring colouring-in activities with an agricultural flavour, along with some farm equipment - what youngster doesn't like a big tractor to look at?
The institute is the NSW Department of Primary Industries' principal research institute for the cropping zone of northern inland NSW, a Centre of Excellence for Northern Farming Systems, and is dedicated to helping ensure agricultural industries and rural communities remain economically viable and sustainable.
During the day Dr McMullen led bus tours around the 332-hectare site, to get a glimpse of some of the research work underway there., such as that focused on chickpea breeding programs.
