An awareness campaign implemented across drought-affected areas of NSW to encourage people in drought-impacted communities to share their experiences has been recognised with a state-wide award.
My Drought Story is a reflective compilation of photos and stories of the 2017 to 2020 drought.
The project was delivered by Hunter New England Local Health District and Tamworth-based C7EVEN Marketing and Communications and won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Mental Health Promotion as part of Wayahead - Mental Health Association of NSW's Mental Health Month for October.
Even though the drought ended with green grass, its effect on people lingered, project lead and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) coordinator Kate Arndell said when she spoke to the Leader about the project in May.
The other two finalists in the promotion category were: NNSWF Mental Health Aware - Northern NSW Football; and Creative Self Care Bingo Kits - Georges River Libraries.
Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson, who was at the ceremony on Friday, October 6, said the awards "recognise the achievements of individuals and organisations who have worked to improve understanding, awareness, service provision and the general mental health of NSW communities".
"As part of Mental Health Month, it's great to recognise the achievements of so many who work tirelessly to improve the mental health of NSW communities," the minister said.
"Wayahead does a great job driving awareness of mental health and linking people to support services.
"We all have a part to play in helping people, even if it is just starting a conversation."
The winners were chosen from a total of 24 finalists across eight categories.
Wayahead CEO Sharon Grocott said the diversity of projects created and delivered by these organisations accurately reflects this this year's theme of 'we all have a role to play'.
"Congratulations to all the entrants and the winners for your dedication to mental health awareness, education, and advocacy," Ms Grocott said.
"Their dedication and hard work to their program is truly inspiring. A massive congratulations to all who entered and this year's winners."
Workplace Wellbeing Award - Recovery 2gether (R2G) delivered by One Door Mental Health Parramatta - a program to support people with mental illness to recover at work with frameworks to create psychologically safe teams.
Community Initiative Award - Soul and Wellbeing Encounters delivered by House to Grow Ltd, North Strathfield/Granville - a program to connect, educate and empower women to live healthier and happier lives.
Youth Award - Getting on Track in Time delivered by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, Port Macquarie - a social and emotional support program for children aged five to eight years old at Greenhill Public School who identified as First Nations, and their parents.
Rainbow Inclusion Award - The Muslim Peers Project delivered by Outloud Inc (Bankstown) - a program for young queer or questioning Muslims experiencing mental health distress, providing free anonymous counselling with a Muslim Peer Manager, as well as community peer connection.
Aboriginal Social And Emotional Wellbeing Award - a healing program 'Kalypi Paaka Mirika' delivered by Maari Ma Health, Broken Hill - a program designed to empower Aboriginal families, communities and relevant agencies to work together to reduce family violence in Aboriginal communities.
Media And The Arts Award - Admissions + MAD Poetry delivered by Red Room Poetry, Port Kembla - a program that creates a safe writing space for emerging voices with a lived/living experience of mental health issues to express how they see the world.
Mental Health Promotion Award - My Drought Story delivered by Hunter New England Local Health District and C7EVEN Marketing and Communications, Tamworth - an awareness campaign implemented across drought-affected areas of NSW to encourage people in drought-impacted communities to share their experiences.
Julie Leitch Leadership through Lived Experience Award - Mark Robertson - One Vision Productions delivered by MPOWER, Byron Bay - an online personal empowerment toolkit for those struggling with their mental health.
My Drought Story has been distributed to 89 regional councils across NSW and 45 regional libraries. The e-book is available at ramhp.com.au/news/my-drought-story-2/
