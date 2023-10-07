FIFTY one years ago Lynne Harris failed her exam to become a registered nurse, the next year she applied to become a nurses assistant in Quirindi, and last month she celebrated five decades in the job.
The veteran nurse has had health care in her blood with her mother, and two aunts also dedicating a lifetime of commitment to helping people get back on their feet.
"I always said from when I started school I wanted to be a nurse," Ms Harris told the Leader.
"In those days, if you didn't go nursing, you were a secretary.
"My fingers weren't fast enough for that."
When Ms Harris arrived for her first shift at the Quirindi Hospital in September 1973, she didn't expect to clock up 50 years working there.
But being a part of the journey to help people regain their health is what has kept her showing up each day.
"When people come in, and they're not well, to be able to see them go home, and help them get home, is good," she said.
"Particularly the elderly, the elderly don't bounce back as well as they could, so to get them home is excellent.
"That's the reward."
Her colleagues, who she now considers family, have also been a huge part of getting her to five decades in her scrubs.
Health service manager at Quirindi Hospital Jodie Martin said Ms Harris' career milestone was a huge testament to her commitment to helping others.
"She has always taken pride in knowing she made a great difference in her patients' lives," Ms Martin said.
"Particularly helping those in their last stage of life."
After 50 years working in a small, rural community, Ms Harris said she's had some "confronting" full circle moments.
She's delivered babies for babies she delivered decades ago, supported generations of families in their last stages of life, and was a mentor for a post-grad nurse who she helped deliver at the same hospital.
During her career, Ms Harris also raised three children while studying to become an Enrolled Nurse (EN).
The nursing world she's preparing to walk out of once her long service leaves wraps up, is a completely different world to what she walked into all those years ago.
"We were taught to use our eyes, as well as whatever the machine is telling us," she said.
"But that's a skill you learn over time, and it's hard to teach."
But working through a pandemic, and disasters, is something Ms Harris never thought she'd encounter when she became a nurse.
She's also seen the hospitals get busier, and staff shortages as doctors and nurses become as rare as "hens' teeth".
But after five decades of working, Ms Harris felt it was time to make the "scary" decision to put down the stethoscope.
She's now enjoying some well deserved long-service leave, before working out what her next chapter looks like.
Ms Harris told the Leader she's looking forward to crafting, gardening, spending more time with family, and ticking off some travel destinations.
