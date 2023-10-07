BUSES across New England will soon be fitted out with smart technology that will allow bus users to get real-time trip information at their fingertips.
Now buses in Inverell, Moree, Glen Innes and Tenterfield will be fitted with the app.
Passengers can access data at the tap of an app to help them plan their journey.
Bus users will be able to view interactive maps, digital timetables, routes and stop information.
They can ask Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to "talk to Transport for NSW" to access real-time updates and send a travel query to the Facebook Messenger bot.
Transport for NSW will deliver the vehicle tracking and passenger counting technology, working with operators across the New England who deliver route and school services on behalf of the government.
Since July 2020, more than 1.5 million trips have been tracked across the state.
The data collected from the program also helps bus operators with accurate data and tools to improve services and keep buses running on time, and will assist Transport for NSW plan for future improvements to services.
"This will greatly improve the public transport experience for regional bus passengers, making it a more accessible and stress-free option," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
"Transport Connected Buses will operate on regular passenger routes as well as school services.
"Parents and carers can track the bus on which their child is coming home from school, and families can know exactly when to meet a bus to collect an elderly relative."
The roll-out of the technology is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
