A bigger and better Quirindi Vinnies Shop reopens to the public on Saturday, October 6, offering so much more than the old shop.
Vinnies has leased a new building for the shop, located at 195 George Street, offering 200 square metres of shop space, as well as 100 square metres of sorting area space.
In comparison, Vinnies North West regional retail manager David Powter said the old shop was about 90 square metres in size, with a sorting area of about 23 square metres.
"It really was the small sorting area in the old shop which prompted us to look at the shop and the decision to find a new building," he said.
"The old sorting area was very tight to move in, with things on the floor which could be a trip hazard for our volunteers - it was just not a good space to work in.
"So now, we have a much larger sorting area, and a much bigger retail area enabling us to offer so much more to the public."
Mr Powter said shop still had all the same contents as it had in the past, but just more of them with improved displays, along with some new content.
"We now have the room to include a furniture pad, so we're hoping for donations of furniture from the town, and we have a ute to assist with pickups of donated furniture."
Vinnies Shops were also in the process of introducing a new range of affordable manchester and bedframes to it stores, and Mr Powter said Quirindi Vinnies would be selling this range of "new, reasonably priced products".
Vinnies offered more than just a place for pre-loved objects to find a new home, as Mr Powter said it ensured these goods were kept out of landfill.
"Vinnies also provides a place for connection, for volunteering and giving back," he said.
"Being a customer at Vinnies Shops helps provide assistance to people who are most in need, while also allowing quality clothing and goods to be reused and recycled."
With the steadily rising cost of living, Mr Powter said Vinnies had experienced an increase in demand for the services offered by the charity across the state.
"The number of people seeking help from St Vincent de Paul is increasing, so our ability to raise funds to meet this increasing need makes the re-opening of the Vinnies Quirindi Shop vitally important," he said.
"Our shops are an important avenue for Vinnies to raise desperately needed funds for those in need in the community."
To address this issue locally, Mr Powter said a Vinnies welfare and support service was being introduced to Quirindi and would operate from the old Vinnies Shop site at 40 Church Avenue.
"By keeping that building, Vinnies will be able to provide more services to respond to the growing need for help," he said.
Mr Powter said the Quirindi Vinnies Shop could not have reopened without the hard work and dedication of the shop's "incredible local volunteers and staff".
"A dedicated team of volunteers are on hand to donate a few hours of their time each week to assist customers, sort donations and maintain the day-to-day running of the shop," he said.
"Vinnies Quirindi currently has 19 volunteers, but we're looking for more - especially now with the bigger site.
"A bigger shop which means we can take more donations, but it also also means more sales going out the door, so more work, so I encourage any locals who were interested in volunteering with their local shop to apply online or visit the store to meet the team in person."
