Before dominating the 2023 New England North West Business Awards, where he walked away with four trophies as part of a Tamworth shut-out, Jye Segboer took orders and flipped burgers at Macca's.
The man who would become a titan of the local hospitality scene started out as a humble teenager working the drive-thru at McDonald's in East Tamworth.
"I started there at 14," Mr Segboer said, going on to describe how the experience taught him useful business practices he carries with him to this day.
"Being a franchise organisation they're very good at teaching systems and procedures and that's certainly stuck with me, as I've progressed in my career as I always write out the systems in place," he said.
"It helps everyone to remove greyness around how we do things by having the procedures written."
From working the drive-thru to managing the fast-food restaurant just shy of two years, Mr Segboer's ambition was clear from the start, though he said he never imagined he would end up at the head of one of the fastest-growing businesses in Tamworth.
"I always wanted to achieve, but I didn't expect to be out on my own starting my own business. I just wanted to do the best I could at my job and progress in my career," he said.
READ ALSO:
In his late teens, Mr Segboer bounced between Tamworth and rural Queensland, but upon leaving school after year 11, he knew he wanted to settle down in his hometown.
He secured a full-time job at Ashby House hotel, beginning his foray into hospitality.
It was here Mr Segboer says he learned the basics of entrepreneurship under the guidance of Graham and Marlene Manvell, who at the time were rapidly expanding their own businesses.
"It was the adrenaline of doing something new all the time that inspired me," he said.
Mr Segboer continued his career in hospitality, working his way up to General Manager at the Powerhouse Hotel and from there propelling himself to the position of CEO at the Powerhouse Group.
As the Powerhouse Group set its sights on a property in Wagga Wagga, Mr Segboer found himself caught between a rock and a hard place as negotiations between the owner of the Powerhouse Group and the owner of the Wagga property began to break down.
As the go-between for both parties, the businessman had his work cut out for him
"I was working 70 to 80 hours a week, seven days a week, when the owner of the Wagga property asked me why I wasn't spending that time on building up my own business instead," Mr Segboer said.
When he replied that he didn't have the resources to venture out on his own, the property owner made him an offer he couldn't believe: a vendor finance loan that would allow him to buy the Central Hotel on Peel Street in 2014.
"For about six months I uhmed and ahhed and questioned whether I would do it and then we got to a contract stage, and then I pulled out of the contract because I was too nervous and then finally I just decided to take the leap," Mr Segboer said.
Once he had his own business, which he re-named the CH Boutique Hotel, the next step for Mr Segboer to work on would be building up Tamworth's overall business community.
In 2016, he became president of the Tamworth Business Chamber, a role that fit his work ethic like a glove. He tirelessly advocated for plugging skills shortages, restarting the Taste Tamworth festival, and supporting small businesses.
However, once his own business grew to the point he was able to purchase both the Pavillion Function Centre and the popular Hopscotch Cafe, he knew he had to step away to manage the growth of what came to be known as the Central Hospitality (CH) Group.
In the past few years, the CH Group has seen explosive growth, buying up the Pig and Tinder, the Bureau cafe, the recently-expanded Dungowan Brewery, and venturing into the construction of residential property.
Mr Segboer attributes this growth to the hard work of himself and his partner, Arnold, who both work seven days a week.
In addition, his sister works in the CH Group's finance department and even his 72-year-old mum finds time to help them out.
But the biggest contributor to his success, Mr Segboer says, is the incredible work of his staff, which have become like a second family.
"You've got to surround yourself with good people and like-minded people. I've always worked for people who were hard-working in their business themselves because that's something I've always aspired to be," he said.
When asked how he unwinds, Mr Segboer simply stated that he doesn't really need to, as he and his partner both enjoy what they do for a living.
"Our staff have become our social life in a way," he said.
"A lot of people will caution you not to do that, and there have been times we've been burned by staff who overstep the boundaries between personal and professional. But the greatest thing is that because we do support our staff in their personal and professional lives, it creates the feeling that we're not even 'at work' most of the time."
The business owner is expected to announce another major expansion for CH Group in the coming days, extending to another location outside of Tamworth for the first time.
On the personal side, he's also confided his excitement for an upcoming overseas family holiday - a first for his mother, who has never left the country.
But despite all the changes from a long life in business, Mr Seboer says he never forgets his roots.
"Besides the house I live in and the car I drive, not much has changed," he said.
"I still look forward to home-cooked meals with my mum when she offers them. Even though we eat at a lot of fancy places these days, my favourite is still her rissoles and gravy," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.