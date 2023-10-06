Farmers, parents, tradies, office people, shift workers, younger and older people, it's time to get heart healthy in the revamped Quirindi gym that is about to open 24 hours every day.
Plains Fitness on Station Street was partially closed from January this year as it underwent a $226,400 makeover, courtesy of a NSW government grant, complete with aircon, renovated bathrooms, shower and a fresh slick of paint.
It is currently open during staffed hours Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 8am to noon, but will be open for 24 hours within the next couple of months.
Personal trainer at Plains Fitness, Annah Maybury, said the main part of the gym was previously located in the middle tier of the building but it is now on the ground floor where the indoor basketball court used to be.
"It was small and poky. Everything was kind of on top of each other and we didn't have a lot of room for other activities on the floor," Ms Maybury said.
"Now we have hot water, which we didn't have before. Basically, it looks up-to-date, and it has a fresh new feeling. It actually feels like a gym whereas before it felt like an old school recreation centre."
Farmers, mums and dads, tradies, the younger, older and 'everyone-in-between generations', including local year 11 and 12 students from Quirindi High are active members at the club, said Ms Maybury.
"Mental health is also a massive part of it, and certainly, in a rural town we deal with things like drought," she said.
"I come from a farming background, and I know farmers need an outlet. And sometimes the gym helps with that.
"We also have a lot of train drivers and miners who are sitting down and not doing a lot of activity at work. So it helps with overall fitness, strength and flexibility."
Ms Maybury has encouraged everyone to get active and involved in their own health and that of their family's and friends', as a way to improve their physical and mental well-being.
"Where we're based, we don't have the medical facilities they do in the big cities," Ms Maybury said.
"So staying healthy will stop people getting to the point where they need to go out of town and look for other health services."
The fitness expert said a 10-minute walk around the neighbourhood every day for a couple of weeks before increasing it incrementally is a great start.
"They won't want to do it, but afterwards they will feel better and think, 'it wasn't so bad'; that's what most people say."
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins (OAM) said the aim of the Plains Fitness project was to create a modern community gym accessible to the public members at any time.
"The project was designed to improve the quality of life and well being of our community and has far reaching social, economic, environmental and health benefits for the region," Cr Hawkins said.
