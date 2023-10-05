At age 15, Bella Flemming has achieved something that many people spend a lifetime unable to accomplish - to their great detriment.
And in the process, the year 10 Tamworth High student has continued to silence a negative voice from her past.
Repeatedly told she was a disappointment who would never amount to anything, Flemming fought off the malignancy and channelled her anger in a positive way.
"I had a really rough childhood," she said while en route to her Muay Thai contest at the St Mary's Band Club in Sydney on Friday night, October 6, adding: "So, now, I try every day to prove them wrong."
"There's definitely a lot of anger there that I can use when I'm tired, like a will," she said.
Karate and Muay Thai have been key to Flemming's ability to emerge potently from the prolonged trauma.
So has her mother, Nicole, who introduced her daughter to combat sports via Chaffey's Martial Arts.
Flemming has trained in Uechi-Ryu karate and Muay Thai for a decade. She is now a black belt in the former.
And in Sydney, she will attempt to win her second fight in her third bout while achieving back-to-back victories in the process.
Flemming said her mother "has always been there" for her.
And when told she would "never be anything", the teen said her determination to rise above the abuse was done, in large part, to make Nicole proud of her.
On the cusp of her 16th birthday, Flemming said she was feeling "pretty confident" going into Friday's contest against a 19-year-old who will be having her first bout.
"I feel more experienced and not as nervous any more," she said of ringcraft.
