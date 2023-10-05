A Quirindi aged care provider has achieved a 4-star result in the latest rounds of assessments.
Eloura Residential Aged Care facility, operated by Quirindi Care Services (QCS), has been granted a 4-star rating under the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's star rating system.
The star rating system was introduced following the Aged Care Royal Commission.
Resident interviews and quality indicators contribute to the rating, assisting the organisation to identify areas for improvement.
General Manager of QCS Kim Riley said the rating is a testament to the quality staff employed at the facility.
"QCS has made substantial investments in our staff," Ms Riley said.
"We have recruited five people under the Pacific Island Labour Mobility Scheme to increase our staffing level to ensure we provide quality care.
"Additionally, we are committed to being the employer of choice within our community."
Staff bonuses, which are paid each quarter when a rating of 4-star or above is attained, act as an incentive.
This latest achievement setting the facility apart.
"As of May 2023, only 39 percent of facilities nationwide achieved a 4-star rating, which makes this achievement at QCS's Eloura facility truly remarkable," Ms Riley said.
"However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to meeting all our residents' expectations, not just those covered by the star rating system."
It's a big turnaround from just two years ago, when the facility was slammed in an audit by the Aged Care and Safety Commission.
In 2022, Quirindi Aged Care Services sold off two unprofitable properties as a "financial necessity".
"Quirindi Care Services extends its heartfelt gratitude to all residents, their families, and dedicated staff for their unwavering support on this remarkable journey towards excellence in aged care," Ms Riley said.
READ ALSO:
"Furthermore, QCS remains dedicated to being an asset within our community whilst maintaining financial stability."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.