Cyclists and walkers throughout Tamworth will be able to navigate the city's shared pathway network with confidence from this week as new wayfinding signage is installed.
The project, which has been funded by the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, has been undertaken to better facilitate active transport and encourage residents to walk or cycle rather than drive where possible on Council's existing shared path network.
"With the assistance of external funding we have been able to invest in our shared pathway network over the last few years, and this signage is a great way for people to be able to navigate around the city while being active," Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb said.
The signage helps identify recreational loops, directions to health and sports precincts, and to the CBD area.
An interactive map is also available via QR code signs placed at key intersections on the network which identifies shared pathways across the region, paths lit by solar lighting, and popular on-road cycling routes.
Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, said the previous Federal Coalition Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program has enabled a legacy of investing in regional cities and communities, encouraging active lifestyles for residents and visitors.
"Infrastructure that is connecting and enabling, such as Tamworth's shared pathway network, will always be the foundation of growth, and Tamworth is growing," Mr Joyce said.
Creating infrastructure links is part of Tamworth Regional Council's Active Transport Strategy, which aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve community health and wellbeing as Tamworth grows. By 2031, it is targeted that around 1 in 10 journeys to work will be done so by either walking or cycling.
Currently, only around 1 in 20 trips are done so in this manner.
The new signage has been funded by a grant of $35,566 through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
