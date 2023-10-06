The Northern Daily Leader
New signs, interactive map helping residents get active

October 7 2023 - 9:00am
Project Engineer Lachlan Mackiewicz with one of the new signs. Picture supplied.
Cyclists and walkers throughout Tamworth will be able to navigate the city's shared pathway network with confidence from this week as new wayfinding signage is installed.

