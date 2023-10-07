The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our History

Inverell High School to celebrate 50-year reunion of 1975 class

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
October 7 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GROUP of seven people have been tasked with tracking down 400 students for a 50-year reunion of a New England high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.