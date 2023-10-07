A GROUP of seven people have been tasked with tracking down 400 students for a 50-year reunion of a New England high school.
Students who attended Inverell High School between first form (Year 7) in 1970 and sixth form (Year 12) in 1975 are invited to attend at Easter in 2024.
Mick McCluskey, who now lives on the Gold Coast, is organising the event with six former classmates who still live in Inverell.
He said it has been a difficult task trying to track everyone down.
"We've actually only been able to find about 15 or 20 of them at this stage," he said.
"A lot of the females are married, so it's hard trying to find them under a different surname.
"We're still working out ways on how to spread the word.
"We've used social media platforms such as Facebook to find out where people may be living, but it is still proving to be a big task.
"Robyn Austin is one of our group there locally and she's been trying to get it out on the radio and a few other avenues."
Inverell High School and Macintyre High School held successful reunions in 2023.
Activities for the weekend will include a meet and greet at the Inverell RSM Club on Saturday, March 30.
There will be a stand-up meal at the club in the evening and a breakfast at the Inverell Pioneer Village on the Sunday.
The group are also attempting to make a Pinnacle-like booklet for each person who attends.
It will include a positive and fun update on each ex-student, kept to a maximum of 100 words.
All contributions would need to be sent by the end of October to enable time for proper compiling and printing arrangements.
"The reunion will be a great weekend to rekindle friendships. Partners are welcome to attend the weekends activities," Mr McCluskey said.
Anyone who can assist in finding people, or who are interested in attending, can contact Mick on 0488 761 867 or email mick_mccluskey@bigpond.com
