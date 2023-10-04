It's been touted as one of the best grand finals in recent memory and former Glen Innes native Dave Munro had the best seat in the house for the Penrith Panthers' historic victory.
Munro was on the sideline as a touch judge assisting centre referee Adam Gee during the NRL's big dance on Sunday.
For the former Group 19 referee, it was up there as a career highlight after making his grand final debut on the sideline in 2021 as well as officiating during State of Origin fixtures.
"The 2021 grand final was brilliant but, because it was in Brisbane, I didn't have any family there," Munro said.
"The Origins were great as well but the family couldn't come on the field after that.
"Last Sunday night I was able to have all my kids on the field with me as well.
"The three-year-old spent all night chasing confetti, lifting up streamers and having the best time."
And, although his mind was focused on the job at-hand, Munro still got to enjoy the spectacle for what it was.
"The first one, the 2021 one I was probably more worried about making sure everything was correct but this one, it was super quick but I was still able to enjoy it," he said.
"When Ezra Mam scored those three tries, they were down my sideline so I got to see how good they were.
"You hope your calls are still correct but you still enjoy it as well."
These career highlights have been a long-time coming for Munro since picking up a whistle and refereeing in Group 19 as a teenager.
He left Glen Innes for Sydney in 2004 after refereeing the now-infamous grand final between the Guyra Super Spuds and Narwan Eels which saw brawls break out on and off-the-field.
"[In] 2004 before we moved down, we were leaving Glen at five o'clock on Friday afternoons, drive to Sydney, referee a junior reps game in Sydney on Saturday morning. Then drive back home and referee Group 19 Sunday," Munro said.
"I did that six or seven times and the boss down here said 'you can't keep doing this. It is either you move down or give it away.'
"So we decided to come down and see what happens."
Munro then moved up the ranks by refereeing junior competitions like SG Ball, NSW Cup and the now-defunct Toyota/Holden Cup under 20s competitions.
"Then got into the grind of trying to get into the NRL," he said.
"I have chalked up 200 touch lines this year in NRL and got 120 centres as well.
"It has been a long way around getting to here."
And it hasn't been easy.
Aside from the rigorous training, prehab and rehab, refereeing as a profession is unforgiving.
There's constant scrutiny and mistakes are highlighted.
"When I first started refereeing a person told me once it is the only profession in the world where you are expected to be perfect and get better," Munro said.
"That's the hardest thing.
"Teams could have 30 errors in a game and we might have three and ours get blown up.
"Sometimes things happen, we just get them wrong but luckily any errors we got on the weekend didn't have any impact on the game at all."
In a rarity, the officiating efforts in Sunday's grand final have largely been applauded across rugby league circles.
"I think I have been with Adam the last five or six weeks and he has been really, really good," Munro said of centre referee Adam Gee's performance.
"He set a standard that was acceptable and luckily for us the players all decided to play within those standards.
"We created the environment for it to happen and the players did the rest."
While the NRL season might be over, Munro isn't keen to rest.
He is hoping to get the call up to be part of the officiating squad for the coming Pacific Championships.
And then he's crossing his fingers to be part of the team who travels to Las Vegas for round zero.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.