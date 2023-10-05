Jon Stevens is back and making plenty of noise

Back by popular demand! After a sell-out tour in 2022 Jon Stevens is back, tributing the legendary bands that catapulted him into Aussie Rock Royalty!
Jon Stevens - The Noiseworks & INXS collection brings hits Take Me Back, New Sensation, Touch, No Lies, Hot Chilli Woman, Never Tear Us Apart and many, many more.
J.R Reyne will be sharing the stage as the support act.
This is an adults only 18+ show. For one night only - Tamworth Town Hall Friday, October 20 at 8pm.
An ambitious private investigator. A jealous client with a vengeful agenda.
A new show in town with circus, live music and a line out the door. Can Dick Johnson dig up the dirt on Cabaret Suave and send them packing? Or will these fierce and fabulous personalities live to dazzle another day?
Step inside this suave establishment and be transported back in time in a fresh, flirty, yet family friendly take on circus cabaret.
Cab Suave brings you reimagined film noir with a twist - a show packed with all the circus you could need , a script full of zingers and a whole lot of charm.
As they say at Cabaret Suave - 'A little party never hurt nobody!'
Only at the Capitol Theatre Friday, November 17 @ 8pm.
Australia's beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five amazing decades, will travel to the Capitol Theatre Tamworth accompanied by her musicians and production crew to perform a musical celebration of her extraordinary career featuring all the hits from her 22 albums and countless chart-topping singles.
Each of the shows will be a celebration of the extraordinary output of this legendary Australian. From the early days of Fire and Rain to the Discotheque album and all the way through to the 2022 release of The Gospel According to Marcia, each performance will encapsulate Marcia's incredible vocal range and recording career.
Since moving to Australia from Boston at 16 for Hair, Marcia has become an integral part of the Australian music industry. From Jesus Christ Superstar to 'Queen of Pop' to 'Australian Idol', induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and an Order of Australia in 2009, this extraordinary woman has been an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere.
Her return to regional centres across Australia is an acknowledgement of the importance of these cities and towns to her journey. These years of touring were so significant in the establishment of her career and her relationship with Australian audiences.
Except over two hours of memories, musicality and madness as the amazing Miss Hines and her touring family acknowledge the significance of the 50th Anniversary celebration and the importance of the tour to her many fans, Don't miss your chance to join her as she celebrates 50 amazing years of shining bright.
At the Capitol Theatre for two performances only - Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 @ at 7:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.