A MAN who served prison time for disrupting judicial proceedings has told a court he changed his last name from 'Dick' to 'Woody' after suffering PTSD from his surname.
When Dean Alan Dick's matter was called in Tamworth District Court this week, a man who was representing himself, approached the bar table and said "no, I'm Mr Woody".
He told the court he had previously been charged, convicted and sentenced under the name Dick, despite changing his surname in 1999.
"Mr Dick is a name that gives me PTSD from my past," he told the court.
"I have legally changed my name under NSW law."
Dick fronted the district court in a bid to appeal a conviction he had previously been dealt in Tamworth Local Court for engaging in disrespectful behaviour before the court; and wilfully delaying a security officer in exercise of functions.
He was sentenced to five weeks behind bars for the two offences, which were backdated to take into account time served.
When the matter first came before the local court in July, Dick denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.
At the time he was refused bail, and when the matter was mentioned in the same court in August, he was sentenced.
"I was convicted under a guilty plea which was obtained under duress," Dick told the district court.
He said he intended to appeal the conviction in the district court.
Dick said there were "some people not doing their jobs", after he had to look up his appeal date himself, rather than being notified.
"I still haven't got any paperwork Your Honour," he said.
During the district court proceedings Judge Andrew Coleman reminded Dick of his "role", and asked him to listen to what was being said when appearing in his court.
"When I'm talking, you don't talk, otherwise we won't get very far," Judge Coleman said.
"It's your court is it Your Honour?" Dick asked during the proceedings.
Judge Coleman said he needed to order a transcript of the previous local court proceedings, and told Dick to put together a bundle of material for the appeal.
The matter was adjourned until later this month.
