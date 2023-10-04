Tamworth Town and Country Club has donated $1700 to Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary to assist with the purchase of new or additional equipment for Tamworth hospital.
A spokesperson said the Town and Country Club held a number of charity card days throughout the year, with all money raised being donated to various charities within Tamworth.
The donation to the hospital auxiliary had been "very welcomed", the spokesperson said.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth Town and Country Club members meet most days of the week at their Gipps Street premises, and the spokesperson welcomed members and interested people to join them for cards, also Bridge, Solo and Mahjong.
The Tamworth Town and Country Club can be contacted on (02) 67623617.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.