Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary receives a 'welcome' donation

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 10:30am
Tamworth Town and Country Club has donated $1700 to Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary to assist with the purchase of new or additional equipment for Tamworth hospital.

