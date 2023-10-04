Enjoy the spring weather with an outdoor painting workshop led by Tamworth's most experienced independent art educators. Taking advantage of the green outdoor area at the heritage listed Tamworth Community Centre, students will take the easels outside and find something that strikes their fancy to paint (or another medium, such as pastels or coloured pencils). The teacher will give demonstrations and advice on technique, but what you want to paint is up to you! For ages eight and up. Cost $30.