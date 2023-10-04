The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

October 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock.
Picture by Shutterstock.

Green Street Markets - POSTPONED to October 27 

Friday, October 27 @ 6pm - 9pm in Fitzroy Plaza

Headspace Tamworth is celebrating their 10 year anniversary. The event will be a large market style celebration with food, stalls, inflatables and more! D'Lish On Wheels will be giving away 100 free ice-creams to the first 100 community members and there will be free face painting and free small henna tattoos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.