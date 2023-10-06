The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Tamworth welder makes a huge impact on local music community

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 7 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first time I sat down to play the tuba with John Griffiths, he told me how he'd been the only tuba player in the Tamworth music conservatorium's concert band for more than ten years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.