The first time I sat down to play the tuba with John Griffiths, he told me how he'd been the only tuba player in the Tamworth music conservatorium's concert band for more than ten years.
"The last time we had two tubas, the other one got sick and died, but don't worry, I won't do that to you," he said with a laugh.
That frank and humorous first impression was a glimpse into the mind of a man who tackles life with no shame or hesitation.
After getting to know Mr Griffiths through many more band rehearsals, an invitation to his house, and working with him on ACM's Our Precious Things photography project, the thing that strikes me most about him is his unyielding sense of curiosity and wonder.
John Griffiths is a man who always wants to know how things tick, and his passion for acquiring knowledge has turned him into a modern-day renaissance man.
"I've had the unique privilege of learning from a lot of people who were open to offering their expertise," he often says.
A welder by trade, the renaissance man's interests span everything from 3D printing and computer programming, to electrical engineering, motor mechanics, metallurgy and even instrument repair.
He first got into repairing musical instruments by fixing up an organ a friend was going to get rid of.
Now, his house is home to hundreds of fixer-uppers, be they accordions, saxophones, trumpets, or tubas.
Mr Griffiths breathes new life into these instruments and donates them for kids to use at the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music.
Around 500 instruments have been fixed up by his capable hands, giving the region's best young artists the chance to explore a world of symphonic sensation.
The best part is when you ask Mr Griffiths how he keeps up his enthusiasm for all his various projects, he'll tell you it's all thanks to the support of his wife Helen.
"I'm so lucky I have the best wife in the world," he said.
He said no matter what fascination suddenly strikes him or what project he's currently obsessed with, his wife is always there to encourage and support him, "or at the very least put up with me".
The lovely couple first met in the 60s when Mr Griffiths got a call from his brother to help fix a fridge.
While working, he says he met "a beautiful woman," but he didn't get her name.
A few days later, while preparing for a family party, his mother started pressuring him to "invite a lady friend".
"So I asked my brother the name of that pretty woman who had the fridge, and he said 'Rita,' so I went back to the apartment and a woman I hadn't seen last time opened the door," Mr Griffiths said.
"I asked, 'Is Rita in?' and she said, 'Yes, that's me," and that's how Mr Griffiths ended up accidentally asking out his future wife's housemate.
Despite the mishap, Mr Griffiths eventually became friends with Helen through Rita, and from there a decades-long love blossomed.
More than 50 years later, Helen and John Griffiths have three sons who all inherited their dad's knack for hands-on projects: a mechanical instrument maker, a civil engineer, and a shipwright.
As for the future, the retired Mr Griffiths says he'll continue studying new things, working on his projects, and enjoying life for as long as he's able, continuing a legacy of lifelong learning.
