Ben Burrage is preparing for two state title quests.
One he will compete in, the other he will be in the corner for.
This weekend the kickboxer-turned fitness and physique model is off to Sydney for the ICN NSW State Championships.
READ ALSO:
The following Friday the gym owner, and martial arts and boxing trainer, will be back down there to support Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams as he fights for the MASA K1 light heavyweight state title.
Burrage will compete in the fitness modelling section at the ICN tournament, which is being held at West HQ at Rooty Hill on October 7.
He said he is feeling pretty good heading in, after placing in the top three in three categories at the Coffs Coffs Harbour Classic on September 16.
His first competition since winning the novice, masters and short (under 178cm) in the physique modelling at the Australian Bodybuilding Federation's Night of Champions in May, he placed second in the over 40s, third in the over 30s, third in the novice and fifth in the open.
"I was actually a bit shocked," Burrage said.
"I was a little bit off, I thought, so I was surprised to do so well."
It turned out to be a pretty good weekend for the former kickboxing world champion, the wave of success rolling all the way from Coffs to Sydney, with Jaffer-Williams earning a points decision win over Lachlan Sommerton in his mauy thai fight as part of the 'Brawl at Bonnyrigg' the next day.
Giving him a two-from-two start to his career, with the win he qualified to contest for the state belt at the Bonnyrigg Sports Club on October 13.
Part of the North Tamworth Bears 2022 premiership-winning side, initially when the fullback started training with Burrage it was as fitness for football.
Then probably about four months ago mauy thai started to become more of a focus.
He has in that time come a long way, Burrage said, highlighting Jaffer-Williams' hand-eye coordination as one of things that has most impressed him.
"And he's so awkward," he said.
"If you can do all of those things that you should do as a fighter, if you're awkward that's just such a bonus."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.