Noel Pearson in a speech to the National Press Club promoting 'Yes' made reference to the status of first nations people versus the rest of us. He specifically mentioned Honorary Settlers, UK, Africa, Asia, China and others and asked the question "Where do you fit in Australia because it is a bit unclear." Frankly I would have thought it was pretty clear, we are simply Australian. But apparently our status is not legitimate compared to 3 per cent of the population who can somehow claim indigenous ancestry. Maybe we should all go back to where we came from?