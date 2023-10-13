The Voice would be a committee to give advice to the Parliament and Government on issues affecting First Nations people. No more, no less.
It would be comprised of indigenous Australians chosen by their community and has the overwhelming support of their communities.
It would be given certainty of existence by being included in the Australia Constitution.
Establishing the Voice is important because it would finally give First Nations people an effective say in designing solutions to their challenges.
This is not racist, nor is it a threat to anyone's backyard, because the Voice cannot do anything except give advice. Moreover it is legally sounds, as has been explained by many eminent legal professionals.
And it will not cost you, but rather ensure that money is instead spent more effectively.
It is as simple as that.
Division is being created over a potentially inclusive reform.
Tricia Wilkie, Tamworth
Anyone visiting or driving through Walcha may notice a big building on the side of the hill to the south of the town.
Some 20 years ago New England Health, rightly or wrongly, decided to build a new hospital on a new site rather than upgrade the existing building. The result is the former building being on Crown land immediately it became vacant had an Aboriginal Land Claim placed upon it. So for 17 years the former hospital on the hill has become a derelict, vandalised building that no one can do anything with. The Aboriginal Land Council had no plans to utilise the building but because it was Crown land they automatically claimed it.
They also own a former Greek café in the main street. After many years they did set up a very good modern café in the building, no doubt using taxpayers' money. The meals prepared were excellent and the atmosphere enjoyable. However it only operated for a short time and is now closed the reason given is they couldn't get rostered staff to turn up.
I have worked with some wonderful aboriginal people during many years working in the shearing industry and in the general community. What needs to be taken into account is that it will take generations, if not centuries, for a primitive society to integrate with the advanced society they found themselves confronting.
Australia is a wonderful country that many people envy. We need to keep it that way and not put it in jeopardy by changing the way we are governed.
Don Murchie OAM, Walcha
Initially 'The Voice' was purported to be 'just 93 words' which would not materially affect anyone, no need to worry. At the time I accepted this, however recent comments by Lidia Thorpe and Noel Pearson have made me re-think.
Lidia is a proponent of the 'Blak Sovereign Movement' and aims to replace the current situation with sovereignty shared equally between first nations people and the rest. What are the implications for the land title system and indeed governance? First Nations are currently assessed as being some 3 per cent of the population so where is the equality? Lidia initially opposed 'The Voice' because it did not go far enough for her, but recently changed her mind because she apparently considers it a stepping stone towards the end game.
Noel Pearson in a speech to the National Press Club promoting 'Yes' made reference to the status of first nations people versus the rest of us. He specifically mentioned Honorary Settlers, UK, Africa, Asia, China and others and asked the question "Where do you fit in Australia because it is a bit unclear." Frankly I would have thought it was pretty clear, we are simply Australian. But apparently our status is not legitimate compared to 3 per cent of the population who can somehow claim indigenous ancestry. Maybe we should all go back to where we came from?
Either way before you vote please do a bit of research. Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.
Roger Garment, Moore Creek
As an 11-year-old Year 5 student, unable to vote, I am hoping voting Australians make the right decision at the upcoming referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution.
Indigenous people have inhabited this land for thousands of years, yet they aren't even in our constitution.
This is unfair. Other countries like the US, Canada, and New Zealand, have acknowledged their First Nations, we should too.
It is an important step toward a better Australia, where they can have a say in matters that affect their lives, however, this issue has become too complicated and a lot of people have been misinformed.
Claims of new taxes (untrue), Indigenous control of Parliament (also untrue), or dividing our nation (really?) are misleading.
In reality, we already live with the consequences of the "no" option, where inequality exists.
It's time to act like grown-ups, tell the truth, and be fair, just as you teach us kids.
Vote "Yes," to advance Australia, and do what is right. Be on the right side of history. Make us kids proud.
Poppy Mitchell, Broulee
In this last week before voting, the barrage of opinion for and against The Voice can be overwhelming, leaving us uncertain about how to vote.
Some of us are concerned that Aboriginal peoples don't want The Voice - and yet poll after poll highlights that the majority, indeed 80% do. It's the minority who are apparently grabbing our attention. Others are concerned about the legal ramifications of a Yes vote.
Legally it seems the view is strongly supportive, with nine of Australia's foremost judges writing an open letter to all Australians stating that they supported The Voice. The letter tells us "the proposed Voice will both enrich our democracy and increase the likelihood of governments making correct decisions about matters that affect Indigenous peoples". It goes on to say "If successful, the referendum on the Voice will not diminish the influence of anyone"... and that "it will not, in our opinion, divide our nation".
This confirmation that a 'Yes' vote is supported by 8 out of 10 Indigenous Australians and that our Judiciary consider a 'Yes' vote will be good for all, provide me with great confidence that writing 'Yes' on my ballot is a move in the right direction for all Australians.
Karen Campbell, Geelong
When someone is really struggling, good people jump at the chance to help. It's what we love about Australia.
I've seen it in all kinds of scenarios, from the bushfires in 2019-20, to floods in 2022 and to donating food and presents to families in need at Christmas. People roll up their sleeves and lend a hand.
And what works well every time is that instead of blindly jumping in, these good people take a moment to stop, listen and then act.
It's listening to what comes after "How can I help?" that's critical. And that's how I think the Voice will help address Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander disadvantage and injustice.
Asking "how can we close the gap?" must be coupled with listening to the answers.
The Voice will give communities impacted by First Nations policy input into those polices.
As Salvos, we see every day how listening improves outcomes, co-design improves delivery and advice motivates meaningful action.
That will be the impact of the Voice.
Captain Kim Haworth, Divisional Commander NSW/ACT Division, The Salvation Army Australia
As we draw closer to referendum day, we Australians would do well to consider our international reputation. Many other countries, including Norway, Canada and New Zealand, have Indigenous recognition enshrined in their constitutions. Each of their models goes beyond what our proposed model offers, and each has helped to unite, not divide their citizens.
As a developed, democratic nation, Australia is the outlier in regard to political representation of our First Nations peoples. Acknowledgement in the constitution and the addition of an advisory body known as a Voice to Parliament that would represent indigenous people are what was requested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Over 80 per cent of them support this proposal as the best method of recognition.
It's been 24 years since Australia's last referendum. Most of us won't get a second chance in our lifetimes to right the wrongs that we all know continue to be inflicted on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. The time to listen and make a positive choice is now. That's why I'm voting 'Yes'.
Amy Hiller, Kew
