Another test came in the 1990's when our family had to fight mental illness. The only services were 'medical'. Often 'the family' were seen as the problem by both the Dr and the Patient. Young people were failing life. However, here in Tamworth one Dr got some families together to support each other. They found a model of rehabilitation to help people 'recover', to manage their finances, housing, socialising, education - to live the best life they could. This was supported locally by consumers, our State Member and New England Health. A Clubhouse was founded in 1998. People flooded through the doors. It is cost effective and continues today.