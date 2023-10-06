Initially 'The Voice' was purported to be 'just 93 words' which would not materially affect anyone, no need to worry. At the time I accepted this, however recent comments by Lidia Thorpe and Noel Pearson have made me re-think.
Lidia is a proponent of the 'Blak Sovereign Movement' and aims to replace the current situation with sovereignty shared equally between first nations people and the rest. What are the implications for the land title system and indeed governance? First Nations are currently assessed as being some 3 per cent of the population so where is the equality? Lidia initially opposed 'The Voice' because it did not go far enough for her, but recently changed her mind because she apparently considers it a stepping stone towards the end game.
Noel Pearson in a speech to the National Press Club promoting 'Yes' made reference to the status of first nations people versus the rest of us. He specifically mentioned Honorary Settlers, UK, Africa, Asia, China and others and asked the question "Where do you fit in Australia because it is a bit unclear." Frankly I would have thought it was pretty clear, we are simply Australian. But apparently our status is not legitimate compared to 3 per cent of the population who can somehow claim indigenous ancestry. Maybe we should all go back to where we came from?
Either way before you vote please do a bit of research. Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.
Roger Garment, Moore Creek
My closest friends are voting 'No' in this referendum. They believe that voting 'Yes' will cause more spending on Indigenous affairs than this country can afford. They have "seen instances where this is evident".
We learned about money at school during World War 2. This country had a "war effort". There was no fruit in my lunch bag. But there were picnic 'wood days' for our hospital, my Father started a dairy because the town had run out of milk. We were there for each other, and it felt safe in the face of uncertainty.
Another test came in the 1990's when our family had to fight mental illness. The only services were 'medical'. Often 'the family' were seen as the problem by both the Dr and the Patient. Young people were failing life. However, here in Tamworth one Dr got some families together to support each other. They found a model of rehabilitation to help people 'recover', to manage their finances, housing, socialising, education - to live the best life they could. This was supported locally by consumers, our State Member and New England Health. A Clubhouse was founded in 1998. People flooded through the doors. It is cost effective and continues today.
However, it nearly failed, many times, to get modest State Government funding to pay the staff, despite the efforts of our local Member. Some people at NSW Health, Sydney, didn't understand or like the model.
At this stage, 2001, an invitation arrived for consumers and carers of people experiencing mental illness to join a Committee - a Voice to take concerns back to NSW Parliament and Government. I had space in my life so I to applied, and after a full interview, was accepted for a term of four years. Expenses were paid for four meetings per year, in Sydney. It was a very steep learning curve, a new language of policy and procedure - but an education with mutual benefits.
I was able to meet with the very people who were not able to understand the need for practical solutions to MH Services in a rural area. It was a two- way street - they needed information and support from us. We followed all protocols, we did not 'break the bank' but all parties were able to find better outcomes. Cost effective and enduring outcomes. It is a parallel on a tiny scale to what is happening now.
Indigenous people need a Voice.
Joan Wakeford, Tamworth
I would like to inform you and your 'true believers' that the Prime Minister of this country - A. Albanese - is an insincere fake - a charlatan in regards to the aboriginal plight.
He has no candour of their fake disposition and his main objective is to be recognised as the saviour of the race.
A hypocrite at large, so self-centred as is his ministry, is to be indicative to be a condoler.
The deceased Labor loyals of yesteryear would be as the proverbial phrase states; 'Turning in their graves' at Albanese's disparity.
Arouse yourselves Australia - this coterie of fraudulent politicians (poltroons) and their adherents are intent with completely eradicating our uniqueness, our eclat of being the greatest country on the planet by their insensitivity and lack of patriotism.
If you want despair, degredation and dictatorship go ahead and suffer the outcome of your perils.
Greg Daley, Limbri
Both, sides of the Voice to Parliament debate (now furore) should heed Aristotle's: "It is the mark of an educated mind to entertain a thought without accepting it."
Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Park, Victoria
It's encouraging that Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Minns have already touched base with south coast communities affected by the recent bushfires. Minns has acknowledged that NSW residents need to "be prepared for a horror summer." But unfortunately with changing weather patterns, we now have a smaller margin of time during the year for hazard reduction burning.
This also has limited effect in intense conditions. During the Black Summer fires, very strong winds spread 'crown fires' extremely quickly through the tree canopies. In these conditions fires can jump as far as thirty kilometres.
The danger of bushfires has increased globally, with droughts, storms and high temperatures occurring more frequently due to climate change.
We do need to be vigilant about bushfire danger. But looking at the big picture, we must also drastically reduce the use of heat-trapping pollutants like coal and gas. Unless the problem is tackled at its roots, the threat of these mega-fires will not be abated.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
As an 11-year-old Year 5 student, unable to vote, I am hoping voting Australians make the right decision at the upcoming referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution.
Indigenous people have inhabited this land for thousands of years, yet they aren't even in our constitution.
This is unfair. Other countries like the US, Canada, and New Zealand, have acknowledged their First Nations, we should too.
It is an important step toward a better Australia, where they can have a say in matters that affect their lives, however, this issue has become too complicated and a lot of people have been misinformed.
Claims of new taxes (untrue), Indigenous control of Parliament (also untrue), or dividing our nation (really?) are misleading.
In reality, we already live with the consequences of the "no" option, where inequality exists.
It's time to act like grown-ups, tell the truth, and be fair, just as you teach us kids.
Vote 'Yes' to advance Australia, and do what is right. Be on the right side of history. Make us kids proud.
Poppy Mitchell, Broulee
When someone is really struggling, good people jump at the chance to help. It's what we love about Australia.
I've seen it in all kinds of scenarios, from the bushfires in 2019-20, to floods in 2022 and to donating food and presents to families in need at Christmas. People roll up their sleeves and lend a hand.
And what works well every time is that instead of blindly jumping in, these good people take a moment to stop, listen and then act.
It's listening to what comes after "How can I help?" that's critical.
And that's how I think the Voice will help address Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander disadvantage and injustice.
Asking "how can we close the gap?" must be coupled with listening to the answers.
The Voice will give communities impacted by First Nations policy input into those polices.
As Salvos, we see every day how listening improves outcomes, co-design improves delivery and advice motivates meaningful action.
That will be the impact of the Voice.
Captain Kim Haworth, Divisional Commander NSW/ACT Division, The Salvation Army Australia
One of my mate, now in his 50's, is a former first grade rugby league player. He is a role model to so many kids in his community. After a particularly tough run with work and in his personal life, I could see he needed a chat.
I can't shake the frustration he expressed when he exclaimed he was "sick to death of being judged by the colour of his skin". And nothing he will ever do will be good enough because he is black.
I believe in equality. I wish everyone in this country saw each other as equal no matter their heritage. Nobody should ever feel like my mate.
The very idea of suggesting we should judge people based on race in this country, like what is being suggested by 'The Voice to Parliament' goes against everything I believe in. I believe it will make things harder, not easier for my Aboriginal mates.
I can't believe anyone could be so ignorant as to propose such a divisive policy in 2023. Let alone think about voting 'Yes'.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
Australia is a wonderful country. When we look at our achievements over the years, we rightly feel proud of the nation we've built here.
The eight hour work day. The minimum wage. Healthcare to all through Medicare. Opening up Australia to multiculturalism.
All of these changes seemed new and even risky at the time. Many people were hesitant, wondering what they would mean and where they would lead.
Yet each helped create a fairer, more prosperous, more inclusive Australia.
This year's referendum offers us a similar opportunity.
When we go to vote on October 14, we will be deciding on two important changes to Australia's Constitution.
The first is to recognise Indigenous Australians as the original inhabitants of this land.
The second is to establish a committee that will give advice to parliament on issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people. This elected body will be called the 'Voice'.
I'm voting Yes to these changes because they will make a real and practical difference.
We've done many things well in this country, but there are still areas we can improve and do better on.
We need to get the cost of living down. We need to build more housing for our kids.
And we also need to open up more opportunities for young Indigenous Australians.
Indigenous Australians are still being left behind, with a lower life expectancy, higher infant mortality rates, and less opportunities at school and work.
If we want to change these outcomes, we need to change the way we operate.
The idea for a Voice came from Indigenous people, based on a simple premise: that if we listen to communities on the issues that affect them, we will deliver better results.
This seems like good common sense to me. And more than that, we know it works.
When we involve Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in decision making, we get better outcomes.
That means better health and aged care, reduced crime, training people for jobs, and giving local kids more opportunities and hope.
That is what the Voice will do, by advising parliament on issues like housing, healthcare, education, and employment.
I know there are some out there who will agree with these points, but still feel unsure about committing to these changes.
And I know that there is other misinformation hanging around the referendum that is holding people back from saying yes.
But to be absolutely clear: the Voice will never hold legal powers over parliament. The elected federal parliament will always have the full and final say over all decisions.
The Voice is simply there to give advice, so we can make better decisions, produce better results, and deliver value for money.
The alternative is closing door to the next generation of Indigenous Australians by sticking with a system that isn't working.
That's why I'm voting yes on October 14.
Tanya Plibersek, Federal Minister for the Environment and Water
As we draw closer to referendum day, we Australians would do well to consider our international reputation. Many other countries, including Norway, Canada and New Zealand, have Indigenous recognition enshrined in their constitutions. Each of their models goes beyond what our proposed model offers, and each has helped to unite, not divide their citizens. As a developed, democratic nation, Australia is the outlier in regard to political representation of our First Nations peoples.
Acknowledgement in the constitution and the addition of an advisory body known as 'a Voice' to Parliament that would represent indigenous people are what was requested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Over 80 per cent of them support this proposal as the best method of recognition.
It's been 24 years since Australia's last referendum. Most of us won't get a second chance in our lifetimes to right the wrongs that we all know continue to be inflicted on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. The time to listen and make a positive choice is now. That's why I'm voting 'Yes'.
Amy Hiller, Kew
