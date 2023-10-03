The Northern Daily Leader
Fears around stock and domestic rights review

October 3 2023 - 3:00pm
NSW Farmers water committee chair Richard Bootle, Nyngan, said producers are fearful the Stock and Domestic Water Rights review may lead to restrictions. Picture supplied
Despite being open since August 21, and advertised in The Land, many producers are just now learning about the Department of Planning and Environments first survey on domestic and stock water and they are fearful it may lead to restricted rights and excess metering.

