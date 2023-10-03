The level crossing on Henry Street in Quirindi will be closed for three days as part of a major rail maintenance shutdown period.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will shut down the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Turrawan from Tuesday, October 3 through to 8:30pm on Friday, October 6.
ARTC Acting Group Executive Hunter Valley Clinton Crump said 116 jobs will be carried out to keep the network running safely and efficiently.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be rolling out a large scope of work including track reconditioning, track resurfacing and grinding, bridge upgrade works as well as general upkeep so we can ensure the network continues to operate at its best," Mr Crump said.
"We're going to carry out important track formation works at Gunnedah, Quirindi, Belford and Yarrawa, as well as rerailing at three sites around Muswellbrook.
"There will be a level crossing closure at Henry Street in Quirindi, with traffic control and detours in place."
Mr Crump said work will also start on an 18-month bridge replacement project at The Gap, just west of Werris Creek.
"We will have signage and traffic control in place at any locations where motorists may experience short delays due to minor crossing works or adjacent corridor works," he said.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place."
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
