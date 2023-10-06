3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
This immaculately maintained three bedroom home is located in in a family orientated cul-de-sac.
All three bedrooms come complete with built-in robes.
The modern kitchen boasts spacious corner pantry, gas cook top and electric oven.
Open plan lounge and dining room flow effortlessly out to the undercover entertaining area.
A modern bathroom features separate shower, bath and toilet.
Ceiling fans throughout and gas heating point in the lounge room ensure living comfort.
There is also a double carport and garden shed positioned on a low maintenance 845sqm block.
"Whether you are downsizing, entering the market or adding to your property portfolio this home is for you," listing agent Sally Purtle from Purtle Plevey Agencies said.
"Unlock the door, unpack your boxes and settle into your new home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.