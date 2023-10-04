The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Council

Mayor wants freight train hub to replace Werris Creek mine

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 4 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins has a great new idea for the "gaping hole" that the upcoming closure of Whitehaven Coalmine in Werris Creek will have on the ratepayer base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.