Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins has a great new idea for the "gaping hole" that the upcoming closure of Whitehaven Coalmine in Werris Creek will have on the ratepayer base.
"It's going to leave a hole in our rate base, so what we're trying to do is mitigate that as much as possible," Cr Hawkins said.
"I don't think there'll be another coal mining company there because the coal seams have been exhausted.
"What I would like to see is more infrastructure, like Crawford's in that intermodal area."
Crawfords Freightlines currently operates the Werris Creek Intermodal, located about five kilometres north of Whitehaven's Werris Creek Mine, in Quirindi.
Cr Hawkins said an extension of the current intermodal would enhance the local economy through its rail connections to Sydney and the port in Newcastle.
The open-cut coal mine, which has been operating under the Whitehaven brand since 2005, is expected to transport their final coal by rail in April 2024, as 'rehabilitation' continues to 2027 with the planting of native flora.
Whitehaven general manager for community and engagement Darren Swain said the company is still "in discussions" about what will become of the site.
"We're working through that on our end. It hasn't been determined as yet what that might be, but we're certainly looking for a positive outcome for the community," Mr Swain told the Leader.
He said all of their initial 160 staff were offered employment at their other coal mines, with a vast majority choosing to stay in Werris Creek to work at either Maules Creek, Vickery or Tarrawonga with onsite subsidised accommodation.
The Werris Creek coal mine is currently operating with about 80 staff but will be whittled down to about 12, who will stay on during the rehabilitation phase and planting
Cr Hawkins said the Liverpool Plains Shire Council would look at state and federal grant funding to help the region transition away from reliance on the coal mine.
Liverpool Plains Business Chamber's vice president Rosalyn Wallis said the community has known for quite some time that the open cut mine would be shutting down.
"There's nothing we can do about it, it's planned. And if the mayor's idea comes to fruition, well, that's great for the ratepayers," Ms Wallis said.
Whitehaven Coal's 'pop up' information days were held during the week on Tuesday, September 26, and Wednesday, September 27, from 10am to 2pm in Quirindi and Werris Creek, with Mr Swain saying they'd received a lot of people asking for work in the mines.
The mining giant has planned a 'farewell to its iconic Werris Creek mine site', with a community day on Sunday, October 28, at the Quirindi Showground, with free activities for the kids, food stands and market stalls.
