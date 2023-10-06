4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Welcome home to 27 Barrington Drive, Forest Hills, the perfect home for the largest of families nestled on a 4000sqm block.
Located in the beautiful quiet suburb of Forest Hills right on the edge of Tamworth
This quality build by Dunst homes is just ten years old and features four bedrooms, a study and a separate parents retreat or the potential of a sixth bedroom if needed.
Open plan kitchen, dining and living flow to outdoor living and a recently added tranquil inground pool.
The property is located on a sweeping corner block that is fully fenced for added peace of mind for children and pets.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe as well as a second built-in robe and good sized ensuite
There is a parents' retreat or fifth bedroom off the main bedroom while three other bedrooms all come with built-in robes.
There is also an office off the main living area and a large living room.
The main bathroom has a bath and a separate toilet.
"Cooking in your quality kitchen will be a delight with a walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, large-sized electric oven and dishwasher," listing agent Kristy Reid from LAWD said.
"Finished in timeless neutral colours with stone benchtops you will love spending time in your kitchen overlooking the dining and family room.
"You will never be left out of the party as the kitchen is the centre of the open plan living area."
Ducted and zoned reverse cycle air-conditioning throughout ensures comfort while instantaneous gas hot water provides continual hot water.
"Easy-care tiled floors and cozy carpet in the family room and bedrooms are another feature," Kristy said.
"The layout of the home creates a crossflow breeze that comes through the front door and out onto the alfresco area which is perfect for those balmy summer days, while high ceilings provide additional air flow throughout."
The property has town water with an additional large freshwater tank hooked up to the laundry, toilets and outside taps.
"This home is built for the outdoor entertainer with a covered alfresco area and a lovely extra entertaining area," Kristy said.
"The two-year-old inground saltwater pool with a fountain is fully fenced and compliant."
Four car accommodation is made up of two car shed and two car carport attached while easy care gardens feature magnolia trees and a chicken coop.
