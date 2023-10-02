NON-FOR-PROFIT group, Pathfinders, which matches youths to farm work, has been named a finalist in this year's NSW Youth Work Awards.
The group has been nominated in the Outstanding Work with Regional Young People category of the annual awards, for the youth and family centre it operates on Tilbuster Station, in Puddledock Road, Armidale.
The work at Tilbuster supports young people facing challenges in their homes, schools and the legal system.
Tilbuster Station's resource coordinator and farm manager, Anthony Simmons, is also up for a gong in the NSW Youth Worker of the Year Award.
"His dedication and coaching style have touched the lives of more than 200 young people each year," Pathfinders spokeswoman Toni Ribeiro said.
"His patient demeanour and compassionate heart have brought guidance and stability to countless children and young people navigating adolescence."
The NSW Youth Work Awards is hosted annually by Youth Action to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work of youth services and youth workers across NSW.
This year's awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 26, and will be integrated into the Listen, Learn, and Celebrate NSW Youth Work Conference at the Australian Theatre for Young People's venue on Sydney Harbour.
READ ALSO:
Pathfinders helps youths and their families across the New England and the NSW Mid North Coast.
"We provide vital services and programs that uplift and transform the lives of young individuals, particularly in regional areas," Ms Ribeiro said.
Tilbuster Station was gifted to Pathfinders in 2011 by Dr Marie Delaney.
She wanted the property to be used for child and youth development, and the support of families.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.