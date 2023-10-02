Motorists traveling through Gunnedah should prepare for heavy traffic on the Kamilaroi Highway as roadworks are set to commence this week Wednesday, October 4.
The improvements are part of a broader initiative by Gunnedah Shire Council, conducted on behalf of Transport for NSW, to repair and renew the road's surface for all commuters.
Roadwork crews will be working on stretches of the highway between Gunnedah and Boggabri from 7am to 6pm on weekdays from October 4 to at least mid-December, depending on weather conditions.
Temporary traffic lights will be installed, and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour will be enforced during work hours.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said it's essential for all motorists to drive cautiously, obey the speed limits, and heed the guidance of traffic control personnel.
Stay up-to-date with the latest traffic information by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com, or contacting the hotline at 132 701.
For more information, visit Transport for NSW or contact your local Transport for NSW office.
