The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gunnedah road works on Kamilaroi Highway from October to December

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 3 2023 - 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists traveling through Gunnedah should prepare for heavy traffic on the Kamilaroi Highway as roadworks are set to commence this week Wednesday, October 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.