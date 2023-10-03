The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
October 4 2023 - 6:30am
Anke Wright believes council needs to get back to basics in the main street. Picture supplied.
Let's not be an 'untidy' town

Come on council, let's get serious about sprucing up our main thoroughfare.

