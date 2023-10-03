Come on council, let's get serious about sprucing up our main thoroughfare.
I was in the CBD on Saturday morning and totally dismayed at the state of the main street. It's getting to the point when a mower would be more appropriate.
At least get rid of the weeds that are growing through the pavers. And it's not just in one small section of Peel Street, it's right along.
This is the one place that most of our visitors to town will come. Let's not be judged as an 'untidy' town.
Instead of some of the big ticket items on your agenda how about getting back to basics.
It's all well and good to have aspirations for things like an aquatic centre, a skywalk and a giant splashpad - this is one way we can grow and nobody is denying that - but can you pick up your act and make sure the you are not neglecting your basic duties as a council.
Anke Wright, Tamworth
Why am I going to vote YES? I could fill a page with reasons, but I'll keep to the essentials.
Better decisions are made when people listen. Governments have wasted money on one program after another that are supposed to improve the welfare of Indigenous Australians, and many are either poorly-targeted, or de-funded before they can be proven to work.
Governments need guidance on where to put their (our) money and how.
The Federal Government gets advice from a string of advisory bodies that represent special interests and industries. There's nothing special about an Aboriginal one. We have had them in the past - the NAC, NACC, ATSIC - and each one has been dissolved when it didn't suit the government of the day to keep listening to them. And that's the problem that the Voice seeks to overcome. It needs to be secure in its ability to give fearless advice.
And it is only advice. Information, not decisions. Just like all the other lobby groups.
Why do we need the Voice when there are already so many Indigenous members of Parliament?
Well, apart from the fact there's no guarantee that they will still be there after the next election, they serve a different function.
Members of Parliament represent their constituents and their parties, and are not in a position to give separate advice to Parliament. Nor are they qualified to.
Voting in a general election is different from voting in a referendum. In an election, you pick the candidate and party that you hope will most closely represent your views and interests. Candidates and political parties are not relevant in this case, as seen by the number of Liberals who support the Voice.
Just because you vote for a particular party doesn't mean that you have to do what your local member says now. Look at both sides and make up your own mind.
Read the Uluru Statement. It's a respectful and courteous invitation, and it deserves a respectful and courteous response.
Please do some research before making your decision. For instance, try googling "Monash University, Voice to Parliament, debunking 10 myths and misconceptions". You can accept or reject the Yes case, but you owe it to our strong democracy to know what the arguments are.
Margaret Hurle, Manilla
After 200 years of European settlement we now see in Indigenous Australians, compared to white people, reduced life expectancy, increased infant mortality, increased rates of suicide, poorer literacy - just a handful of many inequalities.
If you don't see that as a human injustice, then view it as an economic strain.
Either way, we have a once-in-a-generational opportunity to take the first meaningful step towards closing an unjust gap that and costs billions in ineffective programs and lost economic opportunity. Is it a perfect solution?
Rarely do perfect solutions exist.
Instead it's a starting point. It's a way forward, identified in the Uluru Statement of the Heart, following consultation with over 1200 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives.
Some Aboriginal people don't want The Voice?
That's true. Just like every other cultural demographic they are diverse people with different views and influences.
The first peoples of Australia are comprised of hundreds of groups with their own distinct set of languages, histories and cultural traditions.
We live in a democracy. Claiming we can't proceed with the Voice because not everyone agrees is like saying we can't elect a ruling political party because they didn't receive 100 per cent of the vote.
Please, if you are passionate about our country, a nation that embraces many cultures from around the world, then step up and vote yes for our oldest culture.
There is so much to gain for Aboriginal people, and nothing to lose for the rest of us.
Alison Treloar, Tamworth
Both, sides of the Voice to Parliament debate (now furore) should heed Aristotle's: "It is the mark of an educated mind to entertain a thought without accepting it."
Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Park, Victoria
I was shocked to read that since 2015 Whitehaven's Maules Creek Coal mine in Narrabri has been issued with "at least 13 environmental orders and penalties of various types, resulting in more than $750,000 worth of fines" (Legal showdown over methane emissions puts pressure on Narrabri coal mine, the Leader, 29/9).
It is hardly surprising that the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is being taken to court to show it has considered the mine's environmental and public health impacts before renewing its licence to operate for another 20 years.
But it's not just the NSW EPA that is under scrutiny.
In its latest report, Beating Around the Bush: How Australia's National Environment Law is Failing Climate and Nature, the Climate Council reveals that since the national Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act was passed in 1999, 740 fossil fuel projects have been approved, or waved through without assessment.
Accordingly, the council, together with Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, is calling on the federal government to pause all fossil fuel project approvals until the EPBC Act has been strengthened to effectively address climate change.
In particular, the Act must ensure the climate impacts of new developments are properly considered in the approvals process.
Any environmental law or agency that does not take climate change into consideration is pointless.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Victoria
