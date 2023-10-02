The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth residents enjoy sunny weather for October long weekend

By Newsroom
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:30pm
THE CULMINATION of sunny weather, sweet treats, market stalls, and footy finals saw Tamworth locals opt for a weekend out and about, and the Leader's photographer was there to catch the fun.

