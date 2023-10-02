THE CULMINATION of sunny weather, sweet treats, market stalls, and footy finals saw Tamworth locals opt for a weekend out and about, and the Leader's photographer was there to catch the fun.
Many residents kicked off their weekend festivities at the fortnightly Grower's Market under a blue sky on Saturday morning.
Visitors were spoilt for choice with sweet treats, handmade goods, plants, and collectable stalls lining the footpath of Bicentennial Park.
With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius across the weekend, many chose to head indoors to enjoy a cold one in front of the big screen.
Footy fans flooded into the Tamworth Hotel to watch the Collingwood Magpies and the Brisbane Lions face off at the MCG for the 2023 AFL Grand Final.
The front bar, which was decked out in black and white, was filled with cheering and nervous energy as fans tuned in for the nail biting final.
