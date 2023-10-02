Five teenagers are in custody facing a slew of serious charges as police continue a high-visibility operation to tackle property-related youth crime in the region.
The five teens - aged between 14 and 17 - were arrested on Saturday, September 30, and charged with a range of offences including aggravated break and enter, steal motor vehicle, and breach of bail.
All five were denied bail and appeared in children's court on Sunday, October 1.
Following inquiries under the newly-expanded Operation Regional Mongoose, officers from the New England Proactive Crime Team and the Police Dog Unit made the arrests in relation to a number of alleged aggravated break and enters and police pursuits in and around Moree in the state's north.
Of the group, one 15-year-old boy in particular faces nearly a dozen charges for a spree of incidents in Wellington and Moree.
The 15-year-old was charged with one count of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed, for allegedly breaking into a man's home in Wellington and threatened him with a knife on Sunday, September 24.
He is the only member of the group charged in relation to the incident in Wellington, and was also hit with an outstanding arrest warrant for seven charges in relation to a separate incident in Moree on the same day.
The charges from that incident include, two counts of aggravated robbery; demand property by force in company with intent to steal; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; destroy/damage property in company; steal motor vehicle, and destroy property in company use fire.
A week after that incident, the 15-year-old was allegedly involved in a spree of aggravated break and enters and police pursuits alongside the other four teens arrested on Saturday.
After their arrest, the 15-year-old was charged with breach of bail and one count of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, while people were there, in relation to a number of incidents the group was allegedly involved on the night of Friday, September 29, and the morning of Saturday, September 30.
A second boy, aged 14, was also charged with one count of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, while people were there.
In addition, three girls aged 14, 16 and 17, have each been charged with steal motor vehicle, and intentionally throw object at vehicle - risk safety, as well as breach of bail.
The arrests come as part of a police crack down on property crime under Operation Regional Mongoose, a specialist squad of NSW police with access to resources such as aviation support, the dog squad, and officers from other regions.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
