The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Mia Gentle steps up to the stumps for Central North

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 2 2023 - 10:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Gentle is a rising star on the Central North women's cricket scene with the 15-year-old debuting for the zone at last week's under 19s Country Championships. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Mia Gentle is a rising star on the Central North women's cricket scene with the 15-year-old debuting for the zone at last week's under 19s Country Championships. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The last 12 months have marked a couple of significant firsts for Mia Gentle in her burgeoning cricket journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
Snapshot for round five of the AFLW season
Adelaide remained unbeaten through five AFLW rounds with their win over Gold Coast. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Martin Pegan, Joanna Guelas and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.