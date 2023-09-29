As a single mother working full-time, Tamworth local Chrissy Baldwin "absolutely loves" daylight saving due to the extra hours she gets to spend with her children outdoors.
"[It's about being] able to come home and know I'm on schedule and can get everything done outside the house and really enjoy that extra family quality time," Ms Baldwin said.
From 2am on Sunday October 1, all clocks go forward one hour across NSW, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.
However, Tamworth man James Savel thinks NSW should go the way of Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia and remove daylight saving from the calendar altogether.
"I don't mind the [extra hours of daylight in the] afternoon. But I don't like getting up so early in the morning," Mr Savel said.
"I just don't get as much sleep, trying to get up [earlier]. Plus, we've got all the school kids getting up in the dark."
His son Lachlan Savel said he was "not too stressed" about losing an hour of sleep on Sunday, as it would give him more time after work to do "fun stuff" and spend time with his family.
Tamworth local Heather Cook said she "loves" daylight saving because the sun stays brighter in the afternoon but that she could do without the change of time.
"Once it starts getting brighter in the morning and the days longer, then it's great," Ms Cooke said.
Jess Foster said the loss of one hour doesn't affect her sleep much and that she was a fan because the sun is up in the evening sky much later.
NSW Fire and Rescue's Zone Commander for New England Northwest Tom Cooper said daylight saving was the time of year people needed to check their smoke alarm batteries.
"When you change the clock, change the smoke alarm battery," Mr Cooper said.
"They're supposed to be changed every 12 months but people should be checking their smoke alarm once a week."
