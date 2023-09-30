FRESH charges have been levelled against three teenagers who are accused of flagging down a driver before taking off in his ute.
The man told police the three people had flagged him down before before fleeing in his car.
A short time later, police were patrolling Singleton when they spotted the ute.
They attempted to stop the vehicle, which allegedly failed to do so, and a pursuit was sparked towards Newcastle.
The chase ended in North Lambton, about 70 kilometres from where it was initiated.
Officers arrested three teenagers, two boys and a girl, who were taken to Newcastle Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy who is alleged to have been behind the wheel during the chase was charged with robbery in company; and police pursuit not stop drive recklessly.
The alleged passengers, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company; and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
Following further investigations, more charges have been laid against the teenagers.
The 17-year-old is also facing one count of aggravated take and drive motor vehicle with person in or on it in company; police pursuit not stop drive dangerously; and assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon.
One of the alleged passengers, a 16-year-old boy, has had one count of aggravated take and drive motor vehicle with person in or on it in company; assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon; and be carried in coveyance taken without consent of the owner levelled against him.
The other alleged passenger, a 16-year-old girl, is charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
Police will allege in court the charges relate to two other incidents alleged to have occurred during the night.
The incidents include an alleged armed robbery and pursuit in South Tamworth, and an alleged attempted armed robbery in Willow Tree.
The matters remain before a children's court.
