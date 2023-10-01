Beautiful weather in the Liverpool Plains region has attracted many visitors this spring school holidays, looking to slow down and enjoy the experience of freedom camping.
While the Liverpool Plains is a region many people drive-through on their way to the Hunter Valley or the New England, a spokesperson for the Liverpool Plains Shire Council said recently the area had seen an influx of visitors choosing to stop, slow down, and have a look around at what this beautiful region has to offer.
"Fields of sunflowers, fascinating local history, great food, local events and stunning silo art are just a few of the reasons visitors are deciding to linger a little longer on the plains," the spokesperson said.
"The popularity of these areas, aside from the cost, is that they offer hot showers, toilets, gas barbecues and plenty of space.
"They are also pet-friendly, so that people can enjoy a relaxed break with their cherished pets."
The spokesperson said council representatives had spoken to visitors to the Wallabadah freedom camping grounds on Thursday, September 27, to find out what had attracted more visitors in recent times.
South Australian visitor, Merv Brash, who is travelling from Adelaide to Dalby in Queensland with his wife, said his sister had recommended the campsite and he was very happy with the facilities.
"You don't often get hot showers at campsites like this - and this is close to facilities, easy to park and the First Fleet Gardens, which are very interesting and we were surprised to find here," Mr Brash said.
Tasmanian visitors Ann McDonald and Michael Evans said they found the Wallabadah site on Wikicamps.
"It sounded really lovely and we were on our way to Sydney to see family and thought, why not stop there and it's so nice we might even stay two nights," the couple said.
They are travelling around Australia with their two dogs, and mentioned the site being pet friendly, tranquil and next to the creek were all reasons they chose to camp at Wallabadah.
READ ALSO:
Liverpool Plains Shire mayor Doug Hawkins said visitors were keen to relax, get back to nature and spend time with loved ones in a relaxed, rural location.
"It is great to see so many visitors enjoying the freedom camping facilities in the Liverpool Plains and taking the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful weather and attractions it has to offer," Cr Hawkins said.
Visitors can stay at one of six freedom camping areas in the villages surrounding Quirindi at Currabubula, Premer, Spring Ridge, Wallabadah, Werris Creek and Willow Tree.
The council spokesperson said the freedom camping areas in Willow Tree and Premer offered powered sites - in Willow Tree, it cost $15 per night, and in Premer there was a Lion's Club donation box.
All freedom camping areas are unmanned but do have donation boxes at each site, the spokesperson said.
"These funds are then used for the maintenance of each of these areas," the spokesperson said.
"Donations are much appreciated by the small villages in the area and patronage of local businesses is sure to be met with a friendly greeting and welcome."
Visit the LPSC website for further information about freedom camping.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.