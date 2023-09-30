The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Residents advised what will and will not be acceptable for kerbside collection

By Newsroom
September 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) has advised residents council will provide a bulky waste-only clean up on October 15 and 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.