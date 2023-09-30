The Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) has advised residents council will provide a bulky waste-only clean up on October 15 and 22.
As part of the kerbside collection, LPSC collects large unwanted household items that cannot be donated, sold, or are too big to be disposed of in the household general waste bin, at no additional cost for all council residents that currently receive a waste and recycling service.
"This is a great opportunity to spring clean out all of those hard to move items," mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"We just ask residents to double check the items they are putting out for collection are on the list of acceptable items and please consider donating or recycling bulky items first, where possible."
Cr Hawkins said residents were asked to place acceptable materials for collection in front of their homes in the following locations on the collection dates (the Sunday prior to collection):
October 15: Zone 1 - Currabubula, Quirindi, Wallabadah, Willow Tree, Werris Creek, and Braefield.
October 22: Zone 2 - Caroona, Premer, Spring Ridge, Blackville, Borambil, Pine Ridge, and Walhallow.
When putting out items for collection, a LPSC spokesperson reminded residents of the following restrictions:
The spokesperson said examples of items that will be collected include:
Examples of item that will not be collected include:
The council spokesman said residents were reminded the contractor had the right to reject any material that they consider unacceptable.
Contact JR Richards Customer Service on 1800 836 118 for further information about bulky waste collection in the Liverpool Plains Shire.
