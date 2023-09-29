Tamworth police officers and their families gathered at special service in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, to mark National Police Remembrance Day on Friday, September 29.
National Police Remembrance Day is held annually on September 29, with vigils, services and marches held across the nation.
In Sydney, a service was held at the NSW Police Wall of Remembrance in the Domain, to honour the 275 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Among the dignitaries attending the service were Acting NSW Police Commissioner Dave Hudson APM, Lieutenant-Governor of NSW Andrew Bell, NSW Premier Chris Minns, and the Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley.
Acting Commissioner Hudson said today's ceremony was an important day for police across Australia and the Pacific region.
"Each year on September 29, we pause to remember these officers for their courage and selfless dedication to protecting the community," he said.
"We also pay our respects to the families, friends and colleagues left behind, who will forever mourn the loss of their loved one.
"Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."
