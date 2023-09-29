The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth marks Police Remembrance Day 2023 | Photos

By Newsroom
September 29 2023 - 4:30pm
Tamworth police officers and their families gathered at special service in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, to mark National Police Remembrance Day on Friday, September 29.

Local News

