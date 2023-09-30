A WOMAN accused of breaking into a house, and assaulting a man, has been released from custody on strict bail conditions.
Officers attached to the Central North Police District were called to a home in Walgett at about 7pm on September 27, following reports of a fight.
Police arrived at the house, on Warrena Sreet, to find a man had allegedly been assaulted in his home by three women.
The 41-year-old man was not seriously injured, and did not require medical treatment.
Following an investigation into the alleged fight, police arrested a woman, also aged 41.
She was questioned by police and charged with enter dwelling and commit serious indictable offence; common assault; and intimidation.
The woman is also accused of being armed with intent; and larceny.
She was granted strict conditional bail and will next front court in October.
