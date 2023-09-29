The Northern Daily Leader
Zac Purton to pilot Talbragar in $2m Kosciuszko

By Greg Prichard
September 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Hong Kong-based Zac Purton will ride Cody Morgan's Talbragar in The Kosciuszko. Picture by Steve Hart Photography.
Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has boosted the chances of his two runners in The Kosciuszko by gaining the services of one of the world's leading jockeys and one of the best young jockeys in Australia.

