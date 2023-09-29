Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has boosted the chances of his two runners in The Kosciuszko by gaining the services of one of the world's leading jockeys and one of the best young jockeys in Australia.
Hong Kong-based Australian jockey Zac Purton, commonly described as being in the grand final for best jockey in the world alongside fellow superstars Ryan Moore and James McDonald, will ride Talbragar in the $2 million race over 1200 metres at Randwick on October 14.
And Newcastle-based apprentice Dylan Gibbons, who finished third in the star-studded Sydney jockeys' premiership last season behind McDonald and Zac Llyod, will ride Broken Hill - Morgan's other chance in the race.
Morgan, a former jockey himself who well knows that he who hesitates is lost when it comes to seeking rides as a jockey or securing top jockeys as a trainer, said that as soon as he knew Purton was flying in to ride on what is TAB Everest day he sought to engage him on his horse for The Kosciuszko.
"I remembered that before the Country Championships Final in the autumn, when we got James McDonald to ride Talbragar, George Altomonte (Talbragar's managing owner) expressed to me that if we couldn't get James to try to get Zac," Morgan said.
"We got James, which was awesome, but this time around James was booked for Opal Ridge in The Kosciuszko so it was a no-brainer to chase Zac.
"I had to ring around to find out who handles his rides in Australia. It took me half a day to get that information, but once I did I offered the ride on Talbragar and it was accepted.
"Talbragar ran second in the Country Championships Final and has won five out of his seven career starts, so it would've been an easy call for him. I'm just glad we were able lock in Zac before anyone else did.
"I won't need to give a jockey like Zac any instructions. I'll just send him on his way."
Talbragar looks to be good value at $26 with TAB Fixed Odds for The Kosciuszko.
Broken Hill, which has won three races from three starts since joining the Morgan stable from Sydney, is also a $26 chance.
Morgan said that as soon as Broken Hill was picked by a slot-holder to run in The Kosciuszko he was contacted by Gibbons.
"I'd told Dylan all along that I really liked this horse and when he got selected Dylan sent me a text message asking about the ride," Morgan said. "I texted back a thumbs up, so that was a pretty straight-forward booking.
"I've known Dylan for a long time. He's ridden for me since he was a three-kilo apprentice and like myself he has a close association with Australian Bloodstock, so it all fitted well."
Six-year-old gelding Talbragar is going into The Kosciuszko off the back of two barrier trials and without a race start, to keep it fresh for the sprint journey.
Morgan said Broken Hill. a five-year-old gelding, is also going into The Kosciuszko first-up.
