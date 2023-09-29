The Northern Daily Leader
Health

Tamworth hospital staff receive free lunch from volunteers

By Rachel Gray
September 30 2023 - 5:45am
Doctors, nurses and other health staff have been honoured with a barbecue for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent flu season.

